Also that year, chart-topping pop act The Thompson Twins opened a giant new HMV record store on Princes Street, while on nearby North Bridge, locals were introduced to the joys of in-store catalogue shopping with the opening of Argos.

One visitor to Edinburgh in 1985 who readers won’t recognise, however, is Hollywood superstar Keira Knightley. The future actress was in the Capital with her Glasgow-born mother, Sharman MacDonald, who had been recognised as Playwright of the Year.

We've dipped into the Evening News picture archives to bring you 17 pictures that will transport you back to Edinburgh in 1985.

1 . Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II officially opened the Waverley Market shopping centre in Princes Street Edinburgh, July 1985. The Queen comes down the escalator. Photo: Alan Ledgerwood Hamish Campbell Photo Sales

2 . Spud U Like? Shoppers in the Food Court (Spud U Like baked potato shop in background) of the newly-opened Cameron Toll shopping centre in Edinburgh, April 1985. Photo: Stan Warburton Photo Sales

3 . Budding journo 10-year-old Nikki Murphy tries a day as the Evening News editor after winning a poster competition in August 1985. Nikki types in her copy at her typewriter in the newsroom. Photo: George Smith Photo Sales