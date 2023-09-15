News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh retro: 16 nostalgic photos of Edinburgh’s lost cinemas which are gone but not forgotten

Today there are less than a dozen cinemas in Edinburgh – but there was a time when Scotland’s capital had literally dozens of them.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 15th Sep 2023, 16:35 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 16:36 BST

Indeed, George Baird's 'Edinburgh Theatres, Cinemas and Circuses: 1820-1963' lists more than 120 picture houses across the city.

Many of them opened in 1913, which was real a boom year for cinema. Sadly, most of magical movie theatres have long since been demolished, with many of them making way for luxury flats.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 16 lost Edinburgh cinemas which many locals still fondly recall.

The Ritz cinema in Rodney Street Edinburgh. The last film shown was on November 28th 1981 with Exorcist II (the heretic) and Mad Max and the building was demolished in 1983.

The Alhambra cinema was located near the Foot of Leith Walk but was demolished in the 1960s.

The Capitol cinema closed in 1961 and was developed into a bingo hall.

United Wire Works employees queue outside New Victoria cinema for a special showing of the film South Pacific in January 1959. The cinema was rebranded as Odeon in the 1960s.

