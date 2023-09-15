Edinburgh retro: 16 nostalgic photos of Edinburgh’s lost cinemas which are gone but not forgotten
Today there are less than a dozen cinemas in Edinburgh – but there was a time when Scotland’s capital had literally dozens of them.
Indeed, George Baird's 'Edinburgh Theatres, Cinemas and Circuses: 1820-1963' lists more than 120 picture houses across the city.
Many of them opened in 1913, which was real a boom year for cinema. Sadly, most of magical movie theatres have long since been demolished, with many of them making way for luxury flats.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see 16 lost Edinburgh cinemas which many locals still fondly recall.
