There was much change in the UK in the early 80s as the nation settled into an economically uncertain new decade – and Edinburgh was no exception.

A number of beloved local institutions – among them R W Forsyth department store on Princes Street, jewellers Abbott of Greyfriars and the Ritz Cinema on Rodney Street – sadly closed their doors for good.

It wasn’t all doom and gloom, though. A trendy new cocktail bar, Charlie Parker’s, opened up on George Street, while ex-Manchester United and Hibs star George Best returned to Easter Road with his new team San Jose Earthquakes.

We've trawled through the picture archives at the Evening News to bring you 18 memories of Edinburgh in 1981.

1 . Remembrance Day shop window 1981 Edinburgh grocer William Archibald decorated the window of his shop in Roseneath Street with flags and poppies for Remembrance Day 1981.

2 . Hibs training 1981 Hibs football team headshots and training at Easter Road before the start of the 1981/82 season - Ralph Callachan and Arthur Duncan doing headers.

3 . Early morning pub opening 1981 Men from the night shift at the Ferranti factory enjoy an early morning pint of beer at The Cavern pub in leith, November 1981.