Edinburgh retro: 18 old photos of Edinburgh in 1981, including Charlie Parker’s iconic George Street bar
There was much change in the UK in the early 80s as the nation settled into an economically uncertain new decade – and Edinburgh was no exception.
A number of beloved local institutions – among them R W Forsyth department store on Princes Street, jewellers Abbott of Greyfriars and the Ritz Cinema on Rodney Street – sadly closed their doors for good.
It wasn’t all doom and gloom, though. A trendy new cocktail bar, Charlie Parker’s, opened up on George Street, while ex-Manchester United and Hibs star George Best returned to Easter Road with his new team San Jose Earthquakes.
We’ve trawled through the picture archives at the Evening News to bring you 18 memories of Edinburgh in 1981. Have a scroll through our gallery, and let us know your own memories in the comments section before you go.
