Edinburgh retro: 18 old photos of Edinburgh in 1981, including Charlie Parker’s iconic George Street bar

There was much change in the UK in the early 80s as the nation settled into an economically uncertain new decade – and Edinburgh was no exception.
By Gary Flockhart
Published 19th Jan 2024, 12:05 GMT

A number of beloved local institutions – among them R W Forsyth department store on Princes Street, jewellers Abbott of Greyfriars and the Ritz Cinema on Rodney Street – sadly closed their doors for good.

It wasn’t all doom and gloom, though. A trendy new cocktail bar, Charlie Parker’s, opened up on George Street, while ex-Manchester United and Hibs star George Best returned to Easter Road with his new team San Jose Earthquakes.

We’ve trawled through the picture archives at the Evening News to bring you 18 memories of Edinburgh in 1981. Have a scroll through our gallery, and let us know your own memories in the comments section before you go.

1. Remembrance Day shop window 1981

Edinburgh grocer William Archibald decorated the window of his shop in Roseneath Street with flags and poppies for Remembrance Day 1981. Photo: Joe Steele

2. Hibs training 1981

Hibs football team headshots and training at Easter Road before the start of the 1981/82 season - Ralph Callachan and Arthur Duncan doing headers. Photo: Alan Ledgerwood Ian Porteous

3. Early morning pub opening 1981

Men from the night shift at the Ferranti factory enjoy an early morning pint of beer at The Cavern pub in leith, November 1981. Photo: Albert Jordan

4. Picardy Place 1981

The roundabout and 'kinetic sculpture' (one of Edinburgh's first examples of community art) at the top of Leith Walk/Picardy Place in Edinburgh, July 1981. Photo: George Smith

