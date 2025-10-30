But in case you want memories brought back, or a glimpse into the past, here are some fantastic images, selected from the Evening News archives, offering an insight into day-to-day life in Edinburgh high schools 50 years ago
They include some perhaps surprising ones - like pupils who built their own sailing dinghy - as well as special occasions like a Royal visit, founder’s day and a Christmas pantomime staged by teachers.
And there are landmark occasions like the first girls to be admitted to a previously all-boys school and the last day before another school closed.
Scroll through the selection of old photographs and indulge in some nostalgia.