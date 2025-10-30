Edinburgh News Bulletin Tuesday, April 23, 2024

School life in the 1970s is now either a distant memory or unknown territory.

But in case you want memories brought back, or a glimpse into the past, here are some fantastic images, selected from the Evening News archives, offering an insight into day-to-day life in Edinburgh high schools 50 years ago

They include some perhaps surprising ones - like pupils who built their own sailing dinghy - as well as special occasions like a Royal visit, founder’s day and a Christmas pantomime staged by teachers.

And there are landmark occasions like the first girls to be admitted to a previously all-boys school and the last day before another school closed.

Scroll through the selection of old photographs and indulge in some nostalgia.

Pupils from James Gillespie's High School Edinburgh on Founders' Day February 1978.

1. James Gillespie's High School

Pupils from James Gillespie's High School Edinburgh on Founders' Day February 1978. | TSPL Photo: Stan Warburton

Children eating school dinners at Forrester High School in Edinburgh in September 1977.

2. Forrester High School

Children eating school dinners at Forrester High School in Edinburgh in September 1977. | TSPL Photo: Stan Warburton

The Queensferry High School quiz team took part in the Round the Regions school quiz in December 1979. Here, Douglas Cameron, Gordon Dalyell, Catherine Beer and Aileen Lynn are pictured with with quizmaster Bamber Gascoigne (centre).

3. Queensferry High School

The Queensferry High School quiz team took part in the Round the Regions school quiz in December 1979. Here, Douglas Cameron, Gordon Dalyell, Catherine Beer and Aileen Lynn are pictured with with quizmaster Bamber Gascoigne (centre). | TSPL Photo: Bill Stout

The pupils of St Mary's Music School in Edinburgh staged a Cavaliers v Roundheads mock battle for their school pageant in January 1975.

4. Cavaliers v Roundheads

The pupils of St Mary's Music School in Edinburgh staged a Cavaliers v Roundheads mock battle for their school pageant in January 1975. | TSPL Photo: Denis Straughan

