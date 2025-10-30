But in case you want memories brought back, or a glimpse into the past, here are some fantastic images, selected from the Evening News archives, offering an insight into day-to-day life in Edinburgh high schools 50 years ago

They include some perhaps surprising ones - like pupils who built their own sailing dinghy - as well as special occasions like a Royal visit, founder’s day and a Christmas pantomime staged by teachers.

And there are landmark occasions like the first girls to be admitted to a previously all-boys school and the last day before another school closed.

Scroll through the selection of old photographs and indulge in some nostalgia.

1 . James Gillespie's High School Pupils from James Gillespie's High School Edinburgh on Founders' Day February 1978.

2 . Forrester High School Children eating school dinners at Forrester High School in Edinburgh in September 1977.

3 . Queensferry High School The Queensferry High School quiz team took part in the Round the Regions school quiz in December 1979. Here, Douglas Cameron, Gordon Dalyell, Catherine Beer and Aileen Lynn are pictured with with quizmaster Bamber Gascoigne (centre).

4 . Cavaliers v Roundheads The pupils of St Mary's Music School in Edinburgh staged a Cavaliers v Roundheads mock battle for their school pageant in January 1975.