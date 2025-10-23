The World’s End murders, miners’ strikes, National Front demos, the opening of the new police headquarters at Fettes, trouble at football matches and much more - we’ve turned the clock back five decades and trawled the Evening News archives to look at policing in Edinburgh in the 1970s.
1. Derby trouble
Police remove Hibs fans from the ground after crowd trouble during the Hibs v Hearts Edinburgh Derby at Easter Road in March 1979. | TSPL Photo: Denis Straughan
2. Breathalyser test
Police give a man a breathalyser test in this posed picture from October 1979. | TSPL Photo: Crauford Tait
3. Mound rally
Police move in on supporters at The Mound in Edinburgh during an SNP rally in April 1979. | TSPL Photo: Ian Brand
4. Scouts honour
Cub scouts Ian and Jim of the 64th Waverley pack earn their bob-a-job mucking-out and grooming the horses at Fettes police headquarters stables in Edinburgh, April 1977. | TSPL Photo: Stan Warburton