Falling each year on November 30, St Andrew's Day sees Scots celebrate a patron saint immortalised at the heart of Scottish heritage and culture, with Saint Andrew’s presence seen in everything from the Scottish Saltire flag to St Andrew’s University and St Andrew Square in the Capital.

That being said, not too much is known of our patron saint. Andrew of Apostle (Saint Andrew) is believed to have been born in Galilee, Israel in between 5 AD and 10 AD while it was under the domain of the Roman Empire.