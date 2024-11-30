St Andrew’s Day 2024: 14 nostalgic Edinburgh photos of St Andrew’s Day celebrations over the years

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 30th Nov 2024, 10:55 BST
Today is St Andrew's Day when we commemorate a religious figure at the heart of Scottish heritage and culture. Here, our picture galley shows how Edinburgh has marked the special day over the years.

Falling each year on November 30, St Andrew's Day sees Scots celebrate a patron saint immortalised at the heart of Scottish heritage and culture, with Saint Andrew’s presence seen in everything from the Scottish Saltire flag to St Andrew’s University and St Andrew Square in the Capital.

That being said, not too much is known of our patron saint. Andrew of Apostle (Saint Andrew) is believed to have been born in Galilee, Israel in between 5 AD and 10 AD while it was under the domain of the Roman Empire.

Browse our picture gallery to see how St Andrew’s Day has been celebrated in Edinburgh down the decades.

Take a look through picture gallery to see how St Andrew’s Day has been celebrated in Edinburgh down the decades.

1. St Andrew’s Day in Edinburgh

Take a look through picture gallery to see how St Andrew’s Day has been celebrated in Edinburgh down the decades. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
St. Andrew's Day procession at St Giles' cathedral.

2. St Giles' cathedral

St. Andrew's Day procession at St Giles' cathedral. Photo: TSPL

Photo Sales
To celebrate St Andrew’s Day, Edinburgh Castle was lit up with a call to rally Edinburgh’s kind and generous spirit and support #MAKESOMEONESDAY

3. Edinburgh Castle

To celebrate St Andrew’s Day, Edinburgh Castle was lit up with a call to rally Edinburgh’s kind and generous spirit and support #MAKESOMEONESDAY Photo: OTHER

Photo Sales
The One Scotland Ceilidh which was held on the lawnmarket and the Hub - the first of its kind which is set to be an annual St Andrew's Day event.

4. The One Scotland Ceilidh

The One Scotland Ceilidh which was held on the lawnmarket and the Hub - the first of its kind which is set to be an annual St Andrew's Day event. Photo: TSPL

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghIsrael
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice