Edinburgh and Lothians most popular baby boy names in 2024 according to official data

The just-published NRS figures revealed that Leo was the most chosen name by parents in Scotland's capital city.

In East Lothian, Rory took top spot, while in West Lothian, Harris was the most popular. In Midlothian, Theo was top of the list.

Take a look through our gallery to see the 15 boys names at the top of Scotland’s baby name charts for 2024, according to new figures from the NRS.

1 . Scotland's 15 most popular boys names in 2024 Take a look through our gallery to see the 15 boys names at the top of Scotland's baby name charts for 2024, according to new figures from National Records of Scotland (NRS).

2 . Noah Scotland rank: 1. Number of times parents picked this name in 2024: 366.

3 . Muhammad Scotland rank: 2. Number of times parents picked this name in 2024: 293.