Edinburgh and Lothians most popular baby boy names in 2024 according to official data

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 22nd Mar 2025, 04:45 BST
Updated 22nd Mar 2025, 04:45 BST

Here are most popular names given to newborn boys in Edinburgh and the Lothians, as well as Scotland as a whole, in the past year.

Noah tops the charts for the most popular baby boy names in Scotland in 2024 – but it is a different story in Edinburgh, as the National Records of Scotland data shows.

The just-published NRS figures revealed that Leo was the most chosen name by parents in Scotland's capital city.

In East Lothian, Rory took top spot, while in West Lothian, Harris was the most popular. In Midlothian, Theo was top of the list.

Take a look through our gallery to see the 15 boys names at the top of Scotland’s baby name charts for 2024, according to new figures from National Records of Scotland (NRS).

1. Scotland's 15 most popular boys names in 2024

Take a look through our gallery to see the 15 boys names at the top of Scotland’s baby name charts for 2024, according to new figures from National Records of Scotland (NRS). Photo: Pixabay

Scotland rank: 1. Number of times parents picked this name in 2024: 366.

2. Noah

Scotland rank: 1. Number of times parents picked this name in 2024: 366. Photo: Pixabay

Scotland rank: 2. Number of times parents picked this name in 2024: 293.

3. Muhammad

Scotland rank: 2. Number of times parents picked this name in 2024: 293. Photo: Pixabay

Scotland rank: 3. Number of times parents picked this name in 2024: 275.

4. Rory

Scotland rank: 3. Number of times parents picked this name in 2024: 275. Photo: Pixabay

