Edinburgh and Lothians most popular baby boy names in 2024 according to official data

Noah tops the charts for the most popular baby boy names in Scotland in 2024 – but it is a different story in Edinburgh, as the National Records of Scotland data shows.
The just-published NRS figures revealed that Leo was the most chosen name by parents in Scotland's capital city.
In East Lothian, Rory took top spot, while in West Lothian, Harris was the most popular. In Midlothian, Theo was top of the list.
Take a look through our gallery to see the 15 boys names at the top of Scotland’s baby name charts for 2024, according to new figures from the NRS.
