An “iconic” West Lothian chippy that’s been in business for over four decades is set to close - at least in its current form.

Coia's Fish & Chip Shop, located on West Main Street in Armadale, is popular for both sit-in and takeaway meals and has been around since 1983

The chippy, which has seating for up to 20 customers, is said to present a “fantastic opportunity” for new owners.

A listing for the sale on RightBiz says: “Coia's Fish & Chip Shop is a well-established and popular sit-in and takeaway business located in Bathgate.

“The property boasts a generous unit size, featuring a spacious and fully equipped kitchen area, ideal for handling high volumes of orders with ease. In addition to the busy takeaway service, the shop also offers a bright and comfortable sit-in area with seating for 20 customers.

“Armadale itself is a growing town with a rich history, situated between Glasgow and Edinburgh, making it a strategically advantageous location for business.

“This sale presents a fantastic opportunity to acquire not only a profitable, long-standing business but also the freehold of a prime commercial property.”

Popular with locals, Coia's Fish & Chip Shop has earned a 4.5/5 rating on Google.

One satisfied customer said the chippy is a must go venue for visitors to the town. They wrote: “We luckily visited this iconic fish and chip shop in Armadale. Nice food and friendly service made a great experience there. A must go restaurant if you happen to be in Armadale.”

Another opined: “Best special fish in the district - absolutely superb. Fish tasted great with a nice crunchy coating.”

Interested parties can view the full listing on the RightBiz website.

