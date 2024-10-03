Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A West Lothian pub known for its welcoming atmosphere and lively karaoke nights is up for sale.

The Cavalier Inn, on East Main Street in Armadale , has gone on the market due to the owners' upcoming retirement.

The pub, which has been open for over 50 years and run by the current proprietors for more than four decades, has heaps of rave reviews online and a 4.3 out of 5 rating on Google.

The premises has a large function room and private car park, and it's said there's excellent potential to expand the business.

A listing for The Cavalier Inn on RightBiz describes it as an “extremely well run business that has been owned by the current proprietors for over 40 years”. It goes on to say that the pub enjoys healthy trade all year round and has “a good following of regular customers”.

The popular pub has been put up for sale with a freehold asking price of £299,950.