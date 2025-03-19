Historic East Lothian pub dating back to 17th century needs new tenant after makeover

A historic East Lothian pub is set to undergo a major refurbishment, with a new tenant sought to take the reins once the work is completed.

The Railway Tavern, on Prestonpans High Street, is housed in a building that served multiple purposes since it was built in the 17th century - including a dwelling House, an asylum, and a soldiers barracks.

Now, Heineken-owned Star Pubs is looking for a new operator for the venue, and they say “it provides an opportunity to create the best local community pub in the area.”

Advertising for a new tenant on its website, Star Pubs said: “The Railway Tavern pub has the potential to be a great investment opportunity for the right operator. The pub has 57 internal covers and a small number of external covers to the front and rear, providing ample space for customers to relax and socialise”.

When refurbished, Star Pubs says The Railway Tavern will offer “a good range of drinks including classic and premium lagers, spirits, wines, and cocktails as well as soft drinks too, plus a range of live sports and entertainment in the form of quiz and karaoke nights”.

The listing continued: “The right operator for The Railway Tavern, Prestonpans will have extensive experience and knowledge of the local area, who can engage with local customers and create a brilliant community led hospitality offer. They will have a clear vision for their drinks menu, sports offer and entertainment offer and can create a memorable experience for their customers.

“If this sounds like the incredible pub opportunity you’ve been waiting for, apply today and tell us what you can bring to this pubs next chapter”.

Interested parties can get more details on The Railway Tavern by visiting the Star Pubs website.