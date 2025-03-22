Olivia tops the charts for the most popular baby girl names in Scotland in 2024 – but it is a different story in Edinburgh, as the National Records of Scotland data shows.

The just-published NRS figures revealed that Sophia was the most chosen name by parents in Scotland's capital city.

In East Lothian, Olivia took top spot, while in West Lothian, Bonnie was the most popular. In Midlothian, three names tied for first place - Amelia, Bonnie and Emily.

Scroll through our picture gallery to see the 17 girls names at the top of Scotland’s baby name charts for 2024, according to new figures from the NRS.

1 . Scotland's 17 most popular girl names in 2024 Take a look through our gallery to see the 17 girl names at the top of Scotland’s baby name charts for 2024, according to new figures from National Records of Scotland (NRS). Photo: Pixabay Photo Sales

2 . Olivia Scotland rank: 1. Number of times parents picked this name in 2024: 266. Photo: Pixabay Photo Sales

3 . Isla Scotland rank: 2. Number of times parents picked this name in 2024: 264. Photo: Pixabay Photo Sales