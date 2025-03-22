Edinburgh and Lothians most popular baby girl names in 2024 according to official data

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 22nd Mar 2025, 04:55 BST

These are most popular names given to newborn girls in Edinburgh and the Lothians – as well as Scotland as a whole – in the past year.

Olivia tops the charts for the most popular baby girl names in Scotland in 2024 – but it is a different story in Edinburgh, as the National Records of Scotland data shows.

The just-published NRS figures revealed that Sophia was the most chosen name by parents in Scotland's capital city.

In East Lothian, Olivia took top spot, while in West Lothian, Bonnie was the most popular. In Midlothian, three names tied for first place - Amelia, Bonnie and Emily.

Scroll through our picture gallery to see the 17 girls names at the top of Scotland’s baby name charts for 2024, according to new figures from the NRS.

Take a look through our gallery to see the 17 girl names at the top of Scotland’s baby name charts for 2024, according to new figures from National Records of Scotland (NRS).

1. Scotland's 17 most popular girl names in 2024

Take a look through our gallery to see the 17 girl names at the top of Scotland’s baby name charts for 2024, according to new figures from National Records of Scotland (NRS). Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
Scotland rank: 1. Number of times parents picked this name in 2024: 266.

2. Olivia

Scotland rank: 1. Number of times parents picked this name in 2024: 266. Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
Scotland rank: 2. Number of times parents picked this name in 2024: 264.

3. Isla

Scotland rank: 2. Number of times parents picked this name in 2024: 264. Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
Scotland rank: 3. Number of times parents picked this name in 2024: 244.

4. Freya

Scotland rank: 3. Number of times parents picked this name in 2024: 244. Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:ScotlandLothiansEdinburghNRSNational Records of ScotlandEast Lothian
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice