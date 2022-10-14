Edinburgh school holidays: 7 things to do with kids during the October school break in Edinburgh
Do you struggle to entertain your kids during the half-term break? Here is some inspiration for activities to do with children in and around Edinburgh during the school October holidays.
Pumpkin picking
Halloween is fast approaching and schoolkids will be excited to get into the spooky spirit, so carving pumpkins is a great festive activity to keep kids entertained. Instead of popping to the local supermarket to buy one, why not make the experience more fun and venture out to one of the many pumpkin farms near the Capital to pick your own squash? Many of the patches, including Balgone Estate and Conifox Adventure Farm, offer other seasonal and spooky activities for families during the October break, such as haunted trails, maize mazes, slime making classes and monster mash discos.
Share stories
The October break is the perfect time to cuddle up with a good story. Luckily for parents, the Scottish International Storytelling Festival runs through the October Week, so there are plenty of family-friendly events in the Capital to bring children along to. Head out to the National Museum of Scotland for an afternoon of traditional stories and crafts, or wander through the cobbled streets of the Old Town on the Macastory’s Caddie Capers tour and discover the secrets of old Edinburgh through story, song and rhyme. If you’re not keen to venture out into the chilly autumn weather, make a blanket fort, snuggle up and read some of your child’s favourite books with them.
Visit Gorgie Farm
If you and your children are animal lovers, then Gorgie Farm is the perfect place for a day-out. An assortment of animals are on display, from fluffy ferrets to alpacas to guinea pig to goats. The farm also has a selection of reptiles for children to meet, including a bearded dragon, a tortoise and a snake. Gorgie Farm also hosts a Cuddle Corner event, during which you can snuggle with the animal of your choice.
Follow a Halloween-themed trail
Taking a walk through the Edinburgh Botanic Gardens is a great way to wear kids out, but if they need more entertainment, the Halloween Trail provides extra adventure. With the help of Hootie the owl, children are challenged to find all the magical ingredients in the Garden and discover their ancient secrets to create a special spell. A trail booklet is only £2 and comes with a sweet treat.
Soak in some history
There are dozens of museums around Edinburgh to visit during the school holidays. If your kids are dinosaur mad, visit the mighty Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton at the National Museum of Scotland, which has a range of displays on the natural world, science and technology, art and design, and world cultures. Another must-visit spot is the Museum of Edinburgh, where children can learn about the history of the city while dressing up in period clothing and enjoying other interactive activities.
Build a boat
Edinburgh’s science centre, Dynamic Earth, is a brilliant place to take children year round. However, during the October holidays, they are running a special ‘All Hands on Desk’ drop-in activity for families. Kids will be encouraged to take inspiration from research vessels old and new to build their own boat that can withstand Scotland’s seas. They will also be able to test their piloting skills with a Remote Operated Vehicle simulator, and get creative with some coral crafting.
Have an art attack
If your child is an arty type, then you’re in luck. There are plenty of art galleries in and around Edinburgh to explore. The National Gallery of Scotland and Scottish National Portrait Gallery are perfect for all ages – both have printed trails to keep kids entertained while adults take the time to appreciate the fine portraits and landscapes. If your kids prefer the outdoors, try the sculpture trail set on the extensive grounds of the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art.