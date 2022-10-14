Pumpkin picking

Halloween is fast approaching and schoolkids will be excited to get into the spooky spirit, so carving pumpkins is a great festive activity to keep kids entertained. Instead of popping to the local supermarket to buy one, why not make the experience more fun and venture out to one of the many pumpkin farms near the Capital to pick your own squash? Many of the patches, including Balgone Estate and Conifox Adventure Farm, offer other seasonal and spooky activities for families during the October break, such as haunted trails, maize mazes, slime making classes and monster mash discos.

Share stories

The October break is the perfect time to cuddle up with a good story. Luckily for parents, the Scottish International Storytelling Festival runs through the October Week, so there are plenty of family-friendly events in the Capital to bring children along to. Head out to the National Museum of Scotland for an afternoon of traditional stories and crafts, or wander through the cobbled streets of the Old Town on the Macastory’s Caddie Capers tour and discover the secrets of old Edinburgh through story, song and rhyme. If you’re not keen to venture out into the chilly autumn weather, make a blanket fort, snuggle up and read some of your child’s favourite books with them.

Visit Gorgie Farm

If you and your children are animal lovers, then Gorgie Farm is the perfect place for a day-out. An assortment of animals are on display, from fluffy ferrets to alpacas to guinea pig to goats. The farm also has a selection of reptiles for children to meet, including a bearded dragon, a tortoise and a snake. Gorgie Farm also hosts a Cuddle Corner event, during which you can snuggle with the animal of your choice.

There are plenty of fun activities to do with children in and around Edinburgh during the October school holidays.

Follow a Halloween-themed trail

Taking a walk through the Edinburgh Botanic Gardens is a great way to wear kids out, but if they need more entertainment, the Halloween Trail provides extra adventure. With the help of Hootie the owl, children are challenged to find all the magical ingredients in the Garden and discover their ancient secrets to create a special spell. A trail booklet is only £2 and comes with a sweet treat.

Soak in some history

There are dozens of museums around Edinburgh to visit during the school holidays. If your kids are dinosaur mad, visit the mighty Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton at the National Museum of Scotland, which has a range of displays on the natural world, science and technology, art and design, and world cultures. Another must-visit spot is the Museum of Edinburgh, where children can learn about the history of the city while dressing up in period clothing and enjoying other interactive activities.

Young visitors can learn about the natural world at the National Museum of Scotland.

Build a boat

Edinburgh’s science centre, Dynamic Earth, is a brilliant place to take children year round. However, during the October holidays, they are running a special ‘All Hands on Desk’ drop-in activity for families. Kids will be encouraged to take inspiration from research vessels old and new to build their own boat that can withstand Scotland’s seas. They will also be able to test their piloting skills with a Remote Operated Vehicle simulator, and get creative with some coral crafting.

Have an art attack