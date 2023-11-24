News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh toy shops: The Top 10 toys Edinburgh kids want from Santa this Christmas, according to Smyths

Smyths Toys Superstores reveal the toys kids across Edinburgh will hope Santa brings
Published 24th Nov 2023, 17:14 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 17:38 GMT

Smyths Toys Superstores, who have a branch at Fort Kinnaird in Edinburgh, has shared a list of what its buyers consider to be the coolest, most popular toys of 2023, to help shoppers make the most of their Christmas shopping budget.

The list features both classic brands and new releases that Smyths is tipping to be top sellers this Christmas.

Scroll through our picture gallery to see the top 10 toys for Christmas 2023, according to Smyths Toys Superstores.

Smyths Toys has revealed its list of the Top 10 toys that kids will want this Christmas.

1. The Top 10 toys kids will want this Christmas.

Smyths Toys has revealed its list of the Top 10 toys that kids will want this Christmas. Photo: Third Party

Cowabunga into action with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pizza Van! It opens from the front and back, with room for all four detailed Turtles figures – each sold separately. Place a Turtle in the Hot Seat, and press the button to launch up to eight pizza pies with the launcher! Various prices.

2. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pizza Van & Figures

Cowabunga into action with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pizza Van! It opens from the front and back, with room for all four detailed Turtles figures – each sold separately. Place a Turtle in the Hot Seat, and press the button to launch up to eight pizza pies with the launcher! Various prices. Photo: Third Party

It’s Little Live Pets made mini! Care and nurture for bunnies, with bunny babies appearing magically inside the hutch. This playset is great for teaching kids to take care of their own little pets. £19.99

3. Little Live Pets - Mama Surprise Minis: Lil' Bunny

It’s Little Live Pets made mini! Care and nurture for bunnies, with bunny babies appearing magically inside the hutch. This playset is great for teaching kids to take care of their own little pets. £19.99 Photo: Third Party

Your Bitzee digital pet starts from a baby. With love and care, it’ll grow into a Super Bitzee, complete with fun outfits that you can use to dress it up. Plus, you can play unique, exciting games with your Bitzee! £31.99

4. Bitzee Interactive Digital Pet

Your Bitzee digital pet starts from a baby. With love and care, it’ll grow into a Super Bitzee, complete with fun outfits that you can use to dress it up. Plus, you can play unique, exciting games with your Bitzee! £31.99 Photo: Third Party

