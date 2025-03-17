Scotland's 33 most popular baby boy names from 2024 to 2025 - and name meanings

Scotland’s most popular baby names have been revealed by the website UK Baby Names – and here we take a look at the 33 most chosen names for boys born between 2024 and 2025.
As UK Baby Names says in its introduction, “choosing a baby name is one of the first major decisions a parent has to make. It is also one that your child has to live with for the rest of their lives!”
2. Noah
Ranked 1st among the most popular baby boy names in Scotland between 2024 and 2025. Noah is of Hebrew origin and is derived from the Hebrew name "Noach," which means "rest" or "comfort." Photo: Third Party
3. Oliver
Ranked 2nd among the most popular baby boy names in Scotland between 2024 and 2025. Oliver is a boy's name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree or elf army". Photo: Pixabay
4. George
Ranked 3rd among the most popular baby boy names in Scotland between 2024 and 2025. The name George is often interpreted to mean "earthworker" or "farmer." Photo: Pixabay