14 Edinburgh restaurants, cafés and bakeries that opened their doors in 2023 and are worth a try this year

Many great restaurants and cafés arrived on the scene in 2023
By Neil Johnstone
Published 12th Jan 2024, 13:48 GMT

We’re spoilt for choice in Edinburgh when it comes to eating out. And though we said farewell to several popular businesses last year we also welcomed a wide range of new establishments, from Philly cheesesteak restaurant Phat Fellas, Corstorphine bakery Sweet Bella’s to Portobello based Nixo's Greek Street Food.

Here are 14 restaurants, cafés and bakeries that are worth checking out this year.

Parrilla Argentinian Grill opened in July 2023 in Fountain Place, specialising in high quality, dry-aged beef, complemented by an eclectic mix of wines. Co-owner Nazim Ahmed said: “The idea behind Parrilla was to bring something unique to Loanhead and the wider area, while using locally-sourced core ingredients.”

1. Parrilla Argentinian Grill

Located on Portobello High Street, Nixo's Greek Street Food opened last summer offering healthy Greek cuisine, from handmade grilled souvlaki to flavourful famous gyros wraps and fresh zesty salads.

2. Nixo's Greek Street Food

Irish bar Malones opened in Constitution Street last summer offering own-brand spirits and a menu focused on locally-caught seafood. Open seven days a week from 11am to 1am, the arrival of Irish pub in Leith follows the success of the Malones Haymarket branch which was named the best pub in South East Scotland at the National Pub and Bar Awards 2022.

3. Malones Leith

Sweet Bella's in Corstorphine opened last August in St John’s Road after owner, Sarah Bald, after baking and selling treats online during the pandemic. The bakery is named after Sarah’s grandma Isabella who inspired her to bake, and her beloved dog Bella..

4. Sweet Bella's

