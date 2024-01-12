Here are 14 restaurants, cafés and bakeries that are worth checking out this year.
1. Parrilla Argentinian Grill
Parrilla Argentinian Grill opened in July 2023 in Fountain Place, specialising in high quality, dry-aged beef, complemented by an eclectic mix of wines. Co-owner Nazim Ahmed said: “The idea behind Parrilla was to bring something unique to Loanhead and the wider area, while using locally-sourced core ingredients.” Photo: Submitted
2. Nixo's Greek Street Food
Located on Portobello High Street, Nixo's Greek Street Food opened last summer offering healthy Greek cuisine, from handmade grilled souvlaki to flavourful famous gyros wraps and fresh zesty salads. Photo: submitted
3. Malones Leith
Irish bar Malones opened in Constitution Street last summer offering own-brand spirits and a menu focused on locally-caught seafood. Open seven days a week from 11am to 1am, the arrival of Irish pub in Leith follows the success of the Malones Haymarket branch which was named the best pub in South East Scotland at the National Pub and Bar Awards 2022. Photo: supplied
4. Sweet Bella's
Sweet Bella's in Corstorphine opened last August in St John’s Road after owner, Sarah Bald, after baking and selling treats online during the pandemic. The bakery is named after Sarah’s grandma Isabella who inspired her to bake, and her beloved dog Bella.. Photo: Katielee Arrowsmith SWNS