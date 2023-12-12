Pronto Slice claims to be the first place to introduce ‘pizza al taglio’ to Edinburgh

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Authentic Italian ‘pizza al taglio’ has arrived in Scotland's capital for the first time with the opening of Pronto Slice – located in a prime spot just a few steps from Edinburgh Castle esplanade.

Pronto Slice boss Michael Notarangelo spent months researching and perfecting the concept – inspired by his family’s Italian heritage – before opening the new premises, based at 541 Castlehill, at the top of the Royal Mile.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although a regular feature in small pizzerias across Italy, Pronto Slice is the first to introduce pizza al taglio – which translates as sliced pizza and is also referred to as Roman-style pizza – to Edinburgh.

Pronto Slice claims to be the first place to introduce ‘pizza al taglio’ to Edinburgh.

Michael said: “Our family comes from a small village in the Lazio region – which has Rome at its centre – and in every town and city there are small pizzerias selling pizza al taglio.

“It’s a way of life for Italians to stop for slice, or have it wrapped up to take home. I knew it would be a winner in Scotland too, so I wanted to be sure I made our pizzas at Pronto Slice as authentic as possible. That’s meant endless research on traditional Roman style pizzas, working with high hydration dough and tweaking the recipe until I was able to recreate the pizza I remember from my childhood.”

While other places in Scotland sell pizza slices, the pizzas at Pronto Slice differ as they are light and airy with a soft and crispy base. The pizzas are at cooked in giant bases with a range of toppings, before being sliced to order and served.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pronto Slice, launched in partnership with the Edinburgh-based property to retail company Kiltane Group, marks the first ‘physical’ trading premises for Belmonte Catering, a bespoke street food operation which Michael Notarangelo set up in 2017. It operates a range of street food concepts, including Pronto Pizza which was launched and sited in Edinburgh Zoo and which provided the inspiration for Pronto Slice.

Michael added: “I’ve been determined that Belmonte Catering should never stand still, so while our street food operations have continued to grow over the years, the opening of our first trading shop site is a big landmark for the business.