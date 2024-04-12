Beloved Edinburgh Italian restaurant considered ‘local institution’ to close after 45 years
and live on Freeview channel 276
One of Edinburgh’s best-loved Italian restaurants is soon to close its doors forever – after 45 years in the city centre.
Bar Italia Ristorante, on Lothian Road, will serve its last customers on Sunday, May 5.
It comes after owners decided they could no longer continue to operate due to rising stock and utility costs.
Something of an Edinburgh institution, Bar Italia opened way back in 1978, and the Martone brothers, Franco and Fabio, have run it for the last 24 years.
The Martone family have thanked their loyal customers and told them they are welcome at sister restaurant Ciao Roma on South Bridge.
“We would like to thank the lovely people of Edinburgh for all their support over the last 24 years – and hope to see many of you at Ciao Roma soon,” said Franco.
Fast food chain Pepe's Piri Piri chicken has submitted a planning application to City of Edinburgh Council to replace Bar Italia Ristorante on Lothian Road.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.