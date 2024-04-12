Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of Edinburgh’s best-loved Italian restaurants is soon to close its doors forever – after 45 years in the city centre.

Bar Italia Ristorante, on Lothian Road, will serve its last customers on Sunday, May 5.

It comes after owners decided they could no longer continue to operate due to rising stock and utility costs.

Bar Italia Ristorante, on Lothian Road in Edinburgh, will serve its last customers on Sunday, May 5, 2024. Photo: Bar Italia Ristorante

Something of an Edinburgh institution, Bar Italia opened way back in 1978, and the Martone brothers, Franco and Fabio, have run it for the last 24 years.

The Martone family have thanked their loyal customers and told them they are welcome at sister restaurant Ciao Roma on South Bridge.

“We would like to thank the lovely people of Edinburgh for all their support over the last 24 years – and hope to see many of you at Ciao Roma soon,” said Franco.