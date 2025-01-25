Burns Night 2025: 10 amazing Edinburgh bars to enjoy a dram of whisky on Burns Night

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 25th Jan 2025, 02:00 GMT
To celebrate Burns Night 2025, we've rounded up some of the best places in Edinburgh to drink the amber nectar

Burns Night is a time to enjoy Scottish traditions and nothing says traditional more than enjoying a few drams to celebrate Scotland’s most famous poet and former Edinburgh resident, Robert Burns.

From historical boozers to trendy new bars, there’s plenty of great spots for a dram or three in Edinburgh.

Scroll through our picture gallery to see 10 of the best whisky bars in Scotland’s capital city.

1. Edinburgh's best bars for whisky

Where: 2-4 Hope St, Edinburgh EH2 4DB

2. Usquabae Whisky Bar & Larder

Where: 2-4 Hope St, Edinburgh EH2 4DB Photo: Third Party

Where: 119 High St, Edinburgh EH1 1SG

3. Whiski

Where: 119 High St, Edinburgh EH1 1SG Photo: Third Party

Where: 9 Advocate's Cl, Edinburgh EH1 1ND

4. The Devil's Advocate

Where: 9 Advocate's Cl, Edinburgh EH1 1ND Photo: Third Party

