Burns Night is a time to enjoy Scottish traditions and nothing says traditional more than enjoying a few drams to celebrate Scotland’s most famous poet and former Edinburgh resident, Robert Burns.
From historical boozers to trendy new bars, there’s plenty of great spots for a dram or three in Edinburgh.
Scroll through our picture gallery to see 10 of the best whisky bars in Scotland’s capital city.
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.