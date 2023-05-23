A craft brewery born during the pandemic is set to host its first beer festival in Edinburgh this summer – and it sounds like one not to be missed.

Leith-based Moonwake Brewing Co will hold Lunarpalooza! at The Shore, pouring pints from 24 taps, from July 28 to 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors to the beer festival will have the opportunity to try beers from around the UK and beyond, as well as delicious street food from local businesses.

Leith-based Moonwake Brewing Co will hold Lunarpalooza! at The Shore, pouring pints from from 24 taps, from July 28 to 30.

A spokesperson for Moonwake Brewing Co said: “Join us for a journey of beer discovery along The Shore in Leith this Summer.

“We will have 24 taps pouring beer from around the UK and beyond. Local street food vendors Banh Mi Brothers and Guisados will be there to tantalize your taste buds with some fantastic street food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have tickets for the following sessions: Friday 5-10pm, Saturday all day 12-8 pm, Saturday 12-5pm, Saturday 5-10 pm and Sunday family day 12-8 pm.

“We offer general tickets from only £5.00, including entry for a session and your glass, which you can take away as a moment for your experience.

“You can upgrade to the Silver bundle where you’ll also receive a festival tote bag or a Gold bundle where you’ll receive the festival tote bag and t-shirt too.

Tickets are available now via the Moonwake website, www.moonwakebeer.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since opening in Tower Street in 2021, Moonwake has won a pile of awards, including New Brewery of the Year at the Brewers Choice Awards and Best Newcomer at the Scottish Beer Awards.

At their mezzanine taproom on The Shore, thet serve up Moonwake’s core range and specials on draught, alongside a rotation of guest beers from local breweries and those further afield, including gluten and alcohol-free choices.

They also have a selection of sustainable wines, local spirits and soft drinks, and bar snacks from small independent businesses with gluten-free and vegan choices available.

The taproom is dog-friendly and fully wheelchair accessible.

Advertisement Hide Ad