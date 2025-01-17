Edinburgh chippy: 15 Edinburgh chippies where you can get a cheap fish supper according to locals

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 17th Jan 2025, 05:00 BST
Updated 17th Jan 2025, 14:11 BST

There's nothing Edinburgh locals enjoy more than a good fish supper – though sadly, this classic British staple has been battered by cost of living crisis

The average price of a fish supper has risen more than 50% in the last five years – and this means it's now a luxury many people can't afford.

With this in mind, we asked our readers where you can find the cheapest fish suppers in the Capital.

Have a look through our photo gallery to see 15 chippies in Edinburgh where you can get fish and chips at an affordable price.

Have a look through our photo gallery to see 15 chippies in Edinburgh where you can get fish and chips at an affordable price.

15 Edinburgh chippies with cheap fish suppers, according to locals



One reader named L'Alba D'Oro as the most affordable chippy in Edinburgh. The award-winning fish and chip shop on Henderson Row is family-run.

2. L'Alba D'Oro

One reader named L'Alba D'Oro as the most affordable chippy in Edinburgh. The award-winning fish and chip shop on Henderson Row is family-run. Photo: L'Alba D'Oro

Two different locals named the City Cafe as a cheap chip shop in Edinburgh. The eatery, which is decked out as a classic American diner, can be found on Blair Street in the Old Town.

3. The City Cafe

Two different locals named the City Cafe as a cheap chip shop in Edinburgh. The eatery, which is decked out as a classic American diner, can be found on Blair Street in the Old Town. Photo: Third Party

One reader named this family-run business as a great affordable chippy in Edinburgh. Pierinos, which serves up fish and chips, pizzas and burgers, can be found on Bernard Street in Leith.

4. Pierinos

One reader named this family-run business as a great affordable chippy in Edinburgh. Pierinos, which serves up fish and chips, pizzas and burgers, can be found on Bernard Street in Leith. Photo: Third Party

