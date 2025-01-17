The average price of a fish supper has risen more than 50% in the last five years – and this means it's now a luxury many people can't afford.
With this in mind, we asked our readers where you can find the cheapest fish suppers in the Capital.
1. 15 Edinburgh chippies with cheap fish suppers, according to locals
Have a look through our photo gallery to see 15 chippies in Edinburgh where you can get a cheap fish supper. Photo: Pixabay Photo: Pixabay
2. L'Alba D'Oro
One reader named L'Alba D'Oro as the most affordable chippy in Edinburgh. The award-winning fish and chip shop on Henderson Row is family-run. Photo: L'Alba D'Oro
3. The City Cafe
Two different locals named the City Cafe as a cheap chip shop in Edinburgh. The eatery, which is decked out as a classic American diner, can be found on Blair Street in the Old Town. Photo: Third Party
4. Pierinos
One reader named this family-run business as a great affordable chippy in Edinburgh. Pierinos, which serves up fish and chips, pizzas and burgers, can be found on Bernard Street in Leith. Photo: Third Party
