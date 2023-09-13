News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh freshers week: 11 brilliant cheap places for students to eat in Edinburgh without breaking the bank

With freshers week now in full swing, Edinburgh’s newest students are bound to be on the hunt for cheap meals to wash down all that booze.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 13th Sep 2023, 16:07 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 16:07 BST

Luckily, Time Out have a knack for finding the best places for food and drink – and now the travel guide’s writers have compiled a list of the best cheap eats in Scotland’s capital city.

If you’re a new student in the city and looking for places to eat without spending your entire student loan, then look no further. Take a look through our photo gallery to see what Time Out team reckons to be Edinburgh’s 11 best spots for cheap eats.

Where: 15-17 W Register St, Edinburgh EH2. Time Out says: Nothing will make you feel whole after a heavy night out quite like a Snax breakfast will.

1. Snax Cafe

Where: 15-17 W Register St, Edinburgh EH2. Time Out says: Nothing will make you feel whole after a heavy night out quite like a Snax breakfast will. Photo: Third Party

Where: 82 S Clerk St, Newington, Edinburgh EH8 9PT. Time Out says: Choose from delicious irn-bru pulled pork, haggis (or veggie haggis), steak, chicken or veggies, fill up your burrito with as many extras as you want and then pack on the heat using some of the team's fiery homemade Bonnie Sauce.

2. Bonnie Burrito

Where: 82 S Clerk St, Newington, Edinburgh EH8 9PT. Time Out says: Choose from delicious irn-bru pulled pork, haggis (or veggie haggis), steak, chicken or veggies, fill up your burrito with as many extras as you want and then pack on the heat using some of the team's fiery homemade Bonnie Sauce. Photo: Third Party

Where: 34 Victoria St, Edinburgh EH1 2JW. Time Out says: Oink is a tiny shop serving hog roasts, and you’ll probably smell it before you see it.

3. Oink Grassmarket

Where: 34 Victoria St, Edinburgh EH1 2JW. Time Out says: Oink is a tiny shop serving hog roasts, and you’ll probably smell it before you see it. Photo: Third Party

Where: 31-33 Nicolson Square, Edinburgh EH8 9BX. Time Out says: A full belly, and change from a fiver. That’s the main draw of The Mosque Kitchen – a no-frills, queue-up-with-a-tray canteen-style set-up, with plastic cutlery and plastic plates.

4. The Mosque Kitchen

Where: 31-33 Nicolson Square, Edinburgh EH8 9BX. Time Out says: A full belly, and change from a fiver. That’s the main draw of The Mosque Kitchen – a no-frills, queue-up-with-a-tray canteen-style set-up, with plastic cutlery and plastic plates. Photo: Third Party

