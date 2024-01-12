News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh Gordon Ramsay restaurant slated for £18 ‘full Scottish’ burger that's missing key elements

Gordon Ramsay causes a storm online after unveiling his Edinburgh restaurant'’s new menu item
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 12th Jan 2024, 17:05 GMT
Gordon Ramsay has been panned on social media after sharing a clip of a “full Scottish” burger on sale at his flagship Edinburgh restaurant.

The Scottish celebrity chef was widely criticised after sharing a short clip of the burger being prepared, with many people complaining that it lacks two key ingredients.

What most people have taken issue with isn't the whopping £18 burger’s price tag, but the fact it is missing key elements of a traditional full Scottish breakfast – haggis and black pudding.

Gordon Ramsay has been panned on social media after sharing a clip of a “full Scottish” burger on sale at his flagship Edinburgh restaurant.

Instead, the brioche breakfast starts with lettuce and tomato, then features Lorne sausage, a hollowed out hash brown ring and “over easy egg”. There is no potato scone in sight, and the tomato isn’t even fried.

A short video, posted on X (formerly Twitter), shows the burger being constructed at the Gordon Ramsay Street Burger restaurant in St James Quarter.

Alongside the clip, the 57-year-old wrote in the caption: “Try the full Scottish at Gordon Ramsay Street Burger Edinburgh – with Lorne sausage, a hash brown and an over easy egg.” But social media users were quick to slate the chef for his latest menu item.

One X user said: “Full Scottish with no tattie scone, haggis or black pudding, and with a hash brown which is not actually Full Scottish content. Grow up. ” Another added: "Brioche bun and a f****** hash brown. Bin”.

The comments continued on Facebook: “Should be a potato scone if it's a Scottish breakfast", “lettuce and tomato have no place on a sausage”, “needs a crispy Morton's roll”.

