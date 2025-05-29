The fast food chain's South Andrew Street branch has undergone a ‘Convenience of the Future’ redesign, which promises to enhance the customer experience for those taking advantage of the dine in table service option.

With consumers increasingly looking for greater speed, efficiency and choice when ordering their food, McDonald’s ambitious ‘Convenience of the Future’ restaurant revamp programme combines a new restaurant layout with the latest technology to create a more seamless and enjoyable experience for customers.

Improvements have been made for restaurant crew with a redesign of the crew room which will create a more relaxing and comfortable space for them to take a well-deserved break.

While the traditional walk-in and Drive Thru remain core to how customers order, the redesign of McDonald’s kitchen and dining areas as part of ‘Convenience of the Future’ will better integrate digital sales channels, the McDonald's App and make smarter use of internal space to enhance the dine in experience.

With dedicated areas for the different ways to order, along with the removal of the front counter, the revamp will offer a more efficient way to order and will leave customers with more space to enjoy their meal.

Take a look through our photo gallery for a first look inside the newly reopened McDonald's.

