Every Edinburgh McDonald's, KFC and Burger King rated according to local reviews

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 1st Nov 2024, 15:31 BST
Updated 3rd Nov 2024, 05:10 BST
These are the best and worst McDonald's, Burger King and KFC restaurants in Edinburgh – according to customer reviews.

When it comes to fast food, the 'big 3' of McDonald’s, Burger King and KFC have a massive foothold – because who doesn’t love a quick meal that doesn’t break the bank, right? That’s why these restaurants are the most popular places for a takeaway or sit-down meal.

You might think all McDonald’s, Burger King and KFC restaurants are exactly the same – after all, in each chain they have the same essential layout and menu – but a number of factors go into how good they can be, including quality, service, and more.

Scroll through our picture gallery to see the best and worst rated restaurants – in no particular order – based on Google reviews.

Scroll through our gallery to see Edinburgh's best and worst rated McDonald’s, Burger King and KFC restaurants, based on Google reviews.

1. All Edinburgh McDonald’s, Burger King and KFC restaurants rated

Scroll through our gallery to see Edinburgh's best and worst rated McDonald’s, Burger King and KFC restaurants, based on Google reviews. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Burger King - 89, 90 Princes St, Edinburgh. Google rating: 3.7/5 based on 1.8K reviews

2. Burger King - 89, 90 Princes St, Edinburgh

Burger King - 89, 90 Princes St, Edinburgh. Google rating: 3.7/5 based on 1.8K reviews Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Google rating: 3.7/5 based on 5,491 reviews

3. McDonald's - South St Andrew Street, Edinburgh

Google rating: 3.7/5 based on 5,491 reviews Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Google rating: 3.6/5 based on 2,175 reviews

4. McDonald's - 74 Telford Road, Edinburgh

Google rating: 3.6/5 based on 2,175 reviews Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:McDonald'sKFCBurger KingEdinburghGoogle
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice