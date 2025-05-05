Edinburgh McDonald's bans under-16s without adults amid rise in anti-social incidents
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It comes after what bosses at the fast food chain described an increase an in “anti-social behaviour”.
Senior staff at the McDonald's at Corstorphine Retail Park have said they had been forced to make the decision after repeated incidents and bad behaviour of young people.
A McDonald’s spokesperson told the Evening News: “The safety and security of our people and our customers is our utmost priority, and our Corstorphine Retail Park restaurant has various measures to help mitigate the challenges of anti-social behaviour affecting the wider area.
“This decision was not taken lightly, and the team continues to work closely with the police and other local businesses to understand how they can be part of the solution.”
Get all of the latest news from the Capital as it happens throughout 2025 — sign up for our breaking newsletter today!
Click here to sign up 👇