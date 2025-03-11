Edinburgh neighbourhood restaurant named among UK's 21 top new venues by travel bible

The UK’s top restaurants have just been named by Condé Nast – and one Edinburgh venue features on the prestigious list.

The esteemed travel bible announced the winners of its second annual UK's Top New Restaurants Awards at a glitzy awards ceremony in London on Monday, March 10).

This year's star-studded judging panel included Raymond Blanc OBE, Jackson Boxer and Anna Shaffer, who selected the winners for their culinary flair, creativity and excellence in the kitchen.

The majority of the 21 winners came from London, but Nádair, an independent neighbourhood restaurant on Roseneath Street in Marchmont, made the cut.

Since opening last summer, the restaurant, which is run by chefs Alan Keery and Sarah Baldry, has become hugely popular with locals for its ever-changing 5-course set menu.

In its description of the venue, Condé Nast writes: “More relaxed than your standard tasting menu, Nádair offers one set billing built around Scottish produce, including foraged finds. Because of the staunch seasonal lean (the menu can change daily), there’s repetition of flavours throughout dishes that champions the exact moment in time you’re dining in, creating a strand of consistency but also creativity throughout the meal.

“You might find seabuckthorn in your pre-dinner cocktail as well as your dessert, or perhaps honey berries appear in sweet and savoury guises. Whichever way you cut it here, you’ll find delightful dishes with surprising elements (beef with oyster emulsion, say) and little added extras that keep things interesting. Add to that a laidback neighbourhood vibe, sweet staff and a stellar drinks list and you’ve got a failsafe recipe for a very lovely meal.”

If you fancy checking out Nádair, Condé Nast recommends ordering the beef, oyster, turnip and seaweed dish.

Speaking after their win, Sarah and Alan said: “Winning this award was a total surprise, but we are absolutely delighted that our wee restaurant has been recognised by such an influential travel guide.

“We just love what we do and have a great team supporting us. We’re really looking forward to what 2025 holds and continuing to cook the food we love for customers old and new.”

Introducing the UK's Top New Restaurants list, the magazine says: “These restaurants are places we recommend to you, hand-on-heart, as new openings to visit, support and enjoy when you travel across the country this year. Happy eating.”

You can see all winners on Condé Nast's website.

