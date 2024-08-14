6 best Edinburgh neighbourhoods to visit for pubs, restaurants, shops and more, according to Conde Nast

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 14th Aug 2024, 13:37 BST
Travel bible Condé Nast Traveller has picked the six best neighbourhoods to visit in Edinburgh based on a variety of factors – including places to eat and drink, architecture and more.

The esteemed magazine says: To get a fully rounded experience of Edinburgh, try to visit at least a few different areas. Each neighbourhood in this city is like its own mini village with a unique atmosphere that ranges from bustling Leith with its bars and restaurants to the specialist, independent shops of Stockbridge.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see which 6 Edinburgh neighbourhoods are best to visit, according to Condé Nast.

1. The best neighbourhoods in Edinburgh to visit

Condé Nast says: Take the five-minute trip out [from the city centre] to enjoy the pretty port with its high street bursting with specialist shops, cool bars and some of the city’s best restaurants.

2. Leith

Condé Nast says: Edinburgh has the distinct advantage of being just a stone’s throw from the beach. Out at Portobello you’ll find a long promenade that runs the length of the beach, perfect for a robust walk to blow out the cobwebs after a weekend of too much eating and drinking.

3. Portobello

Condé Nast says: Squat stone buildings, winding alleyways and fascinating architecture are jam-packed into this tiny neighbourhood, which has traditional restaurants as well as many a tourist shop for trinkets and tartan aplenty.

4. Old Town

