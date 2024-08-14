6 best Edinburgh neighbourhoods to visit for pubs, restaurants, shops and more, according to Conde Nast

The esteemed magazine says: To get a fully rounded experience of Edinburgh, try to visit at least a few different areas. Each neighbourhood in this city is like its own mini village with a unique atmosphere that ranges from bustling Leith with its bars and restaurants to the specialist, independent shops of Stockbridge.
1. The best neighbourhoods in Edinburgh to visit
Condé Nast Traveller has put together a list of the best neighbourhoods to visit in Edinburgh. Photo: Pixabay
2. Leith
Condé Nast says: Take the five-minute trip out [from the city centre] to enjoy the pretty port with its high street bursting with specialist shops, cool bars and some of the city’s best restaurants. Photo: Pixabay
3. Portobello
Condé Nast says: Edinburgh has the distinct advantage of being just a stone’s throw from the beach. Out at Portobello you’ll find a long promenade that runs the length of the beach, perfect for a robust walk to blow out the cobwebs after a weekend of too much eating and drinking. Photo: Third Party
4. Old Town
Condé Nast says: Squat stone buildings, winding alleyways and fascinating architecture are jam-packed into this tiny neighbourhood, which has traditional restaurants as well as many a tourist shop for trinkets and tartan aplenty. Photo: Pixabay
