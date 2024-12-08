Many of us love a good pie, so we’ve put together up a selection of the best places in Scotland’s capital city to try this great British staple.

Over on our Facebook page, we asked readers where to go for the tastiest ones – and we were inundated by your suggestions.

Have a look through our photo gallery to see who our readers reckon to be the best pie-makers – and please let us know your own favourite pie shops in the comments section.

1 . The 12 best places to buy tasty pies in Edinburgh Scroll through our gallery to discover the 12 best places to buy delicious pies in Edinburgh, according to locals.

2 . Saunderson's Quality Family Butcher Address: 40 Leven St, Edinburgh EH3 9LJ. This Tollcross butchers, run by three generations of the Saunderson family, is famed locally for its tasty pies.

3 . Bald Baker Address: 13 Oxgangs Broadway, Edinburgh EH13 9LQ. Our readers say the Bald Baker's pies are incredible.

4 . Charles Wilson Butchers Address: 139 St John's Road, Corstorphine, Edinburgh EH12 7SD. You can't really argue with this place - after all, they are the makers of the Scottish Champion steak pie.