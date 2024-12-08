Edinburgh pies: 12 of the best places in Edinburgh to try a tasty pie according to locals

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 8th Dec 2024, 05:00 BST
Here are the best places to buy delicious pies in Edinburgh, according to locals.

Many of us love a good pie, so we’ve put together up a selection of the best places in Scotland’s capital city to try this great British staple.

Over on our Facebook page, we asked readers where to go for the tastiest ones – and we were inundated by your suggestions.

Have a look through our photo gallery to see who our readers reckon to be the best pie-makers – and please let us know your own favourite pie shops in the comments section.

Scroll through our gallery to discover the 12 best places to buy delicious pies in Edinburgh, according to locals. Photo: The Bald Baker

1. The 12 best places to buy tasty pies in Edinburgh

Scroll through our gallery to discover the 12 best places to buy delicious pies in Edinburgh, according to locals. Photo: The Bald Baker Photo: The Bald Baker

Address: 40 Leven St, Edinburgh EH3 9LJ. This Tollcross butchers, run by three generations of the Saunderson family, is famed locally for its tasty pies.

2. Saunderson's Quality Family Butcher

Address: 40 Leven St, Edinburgh EH3 9LJ. This Tollcross butchers, run by three generations of the Saunderson family, is famed locally for its tasty pies. Photo: Third Party

Address: 13 Oxgangs Broadway, Edinburgh EH13 9LQ. Our readers say the Bald Baker's pies are incredible.

3. Bald Baker

Address: 13 Oxgangs Broadway, Edinburgh EH13 9LQ. Our readers say the Bald Baker's pies are incredible. Photo: Third Party

Address: 139 St John's Road, Corstorphine, Edinburgh EH12 7SD. You can't really argue with this place - after all, they are the makers of the Scottish Champion steak pie.

4. Charles Wilson Butchers

Address: 139 St John's Road, Corstorphine, Edinburgh EH12 7SD. You can't really argue with this place - after all, they are the makers of the Scottish Champion steak pie. Photo: Third Party

