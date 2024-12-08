Many of us love a good pie, so we’ve put together up a selection of the best places in Scotland’s capital city to try this great British staple.
Over on our Facebook page, we asked readers where to go for the tastiest ones – and we were inundated by your suggestions.
Have a look through our photo gallery to see who our readers reckon to be the best pie-makers – and please let us know your own favourite pie shops in the comments section.
1. The 12 best places to buy tasty pies in Edinburgh
The 12 best places to buy delicious pies in Edinburgh, according to locals.
2. Saunderson's Quality Family Butcher
Address: 40 Leven St, Edinburgh EH3 9LJ. This Tollcross butchers, run by three generations of the Saunderson family, is famed locally for its tasty pies. Photo: Third Party
3. Bald Baker
Address: 13 Oxgangs Broadway, Edinburgh EH13 9LQ. Our readers say the Bald Baker's pies are incredible. Photo: Third Party
4. Charles Wilson Butchers
Address: 139 St John's Road, Corstorphine, Edinburgh EH12 7SD. You can't really argue with this place - after all, they are the makers of the Scottish Champion steak pie. Photo: Third Party