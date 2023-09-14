A 150-year-old pub has reopened in Edinburgh under a new name, much to the delight of locals.

Logan’s Rest, the Restalrig Village pub formerly known as the Bunch of Roses, opened its doors a few weeks back after local Jane Scally stepped in to save the venue, which went on the market last year.

Steeped in history, the Bunch of Roses got its name as, many years ago, its staff would leave roses in the window to warn local railway workers it wasn’t safe for them to slip in for a pint – as their bosses were inside.

In 2017, the Bunch O’ Roses was crowned ‘Pub of the Year’ in the Edinburgh Evening News.

Now known as Logan’s Rest, the venue is bright and spacious, with plenty of standing room as well as private booths for enjoying a quiet pint or a bite to eat.

Take a look through our photo gallery for a look inside Logan’s Rest.

