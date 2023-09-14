News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh pubs: 12 photos of Logan’s Rest as 150 year old pub formerly known as the Bunch of Roses opens

A 150-year-old pub has reopened in Edinburgh under a new name, much to the delight of locals.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 14th Sep 2023, 14:30 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 14:30 BST

Logan’s Rest, the Restalrig Village pub formerly known as the Bunch of Roses, opened its doors a few weeks back after local Jane Scally stepped in to save the venue, which went on the market last year.

Steeped in history, the Bunch of Roses got its name as, many years ago, its staff would leave roses in the window to warn local railway workers it wasn’t safe for them to slip in for a pint – as their bosses were inside.

In 2017, the Bunch O’ Roses was crowned ‘Pub of the Year’ in the Edinburgh Evening News.

Now known as Logan’s Rest, the venue is bright and spacious, with plenty of standing room as well as private booths for enjoying a quiet pint or a bite to eat.

Take a look through our photo gallery for a look inside Logan’s Rest.

The owners of Logan's Rest are very proud of the pub's heritgage, and this mural shows customers just how old the venue is.

Logan's Rest has proved to be popular with the locals in Restalrig since it reopened, and here you can see a customer enjoying a quiet pint with a copy of the Edinburgh Evening News on the bar.

It wasn't quite midday when the Evening News popped in to Logan's Rest, but already some locals were enjoying a quiet pint in the bar.

The outside of the bar has been painted grey and has lots of signage paying homage to the venue's past.

