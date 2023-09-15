News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh pubs: Fans of HBO’s The Last Of Us in for a scary good time at The Cocktail Geeks’ latest pop-up bar

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 15th Sep 2023, 11:24 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 11:24 BST
Fans of HBO’s hit drama The Last of Us are in for a scary good time at The Cocktail Geeks’ latest pop-up bar in Edinburgh.

Inspired by the hit TV series, Endure & Survive is the latest genius idea from the team who have previously created Stephen King, Monty Python, Walking Dead, Harry Potter, Breaking Bad, Star Wars and Stranger Things themed pop-up bars in the Capital.

They've also created a Game of Thrones bar, which included a one-of-a-kind wine tasting experience that allowed guests to “journey across the Seven Kingdoms” and taste the closest real world counterparts to the wines described in George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire series.

The Cocktail Geeks' latest pop-up bar in Edinburgh is inspired by the HBO TV series The Last Of Us. Photos: The Cocktail Geeks.The Cocktail Geeks' latest pop-up bar in Edinburgh is inspired by the HBO TV series The Last Of Us. Photos: The Cocktail Geeks.
The Cocktail Geeks' latest pop-up bar in Edinburgh is inspired by the HBO TV series The Last Of Us. Photos: The Cocktail Geeks.

The Cocktail Geeks’ newest offering, located at The Arches on East Market Street, near Waverley Station, will transport drinkers to a world ravaged by a pandemic and brought to ruin by a fungal infection.

That might all sound a bit doomy and gloomy, but visitors to the bar can be sure of a fabulous food and drinks menu, all inspired by the post-apocalyptic world of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), an unlikely pair brought together on an epic journey across the ruined landscape of America.

Posting about The Last Of Us pop-up on Facebook, The Cocktail Geeks wrote: “When you're lost in the darkness… join us as we Endure & Survive with our most experimental menu yet.

“We've utilised ageing, fermentation, homegrowns, foraging and just a little fungi to create a menu inspired by the terrifying world of The Last of Us.”

The Last Of Us-themed pop-up is open every day and will run until January 2024. Bookings are available now via The Cocktail Geeks’ website.

