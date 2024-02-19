Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular pub in Edinburgh's historic Old Town has been voted as the Capital’s best boozer – for the second year in a row.

The Jolly Judge, located just two minutes from Edinburgh Castle on James Court, was named the winner of the Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) Edinburgh Pub of the Year 2024. The Lawnmarket venue also scooped the Cider Pub of the Year prize.

Famed for its Monday quiz night, the Jolly Judge is an independently-owned bar with low beamed ceilings, log fire and a tranquil atmosphere. They serve a wide range of malt whiskies, real ales, craft beers and delicious bar lunches.

In its description of the Jolly Judge, CAMRA writes: “Comfortable small bar with an attractive painted ceiling just off the Royal Mile hidden down an Old Town close. Outdoor tables in the close provide extra seating. The real ales are usually from smaller breweries UK-wide. A varying selection of six ciders is also available. This is a welcome spot for refreshment after visiting the castle and other old town attractions. Dogs are permitted after 3pm, but no children inside.”

In second place in the voting for Edinburgh’s Pub of the Year was Dreadnought, on North Fort Street in Leith, while third spot went to the Stockbridge Tap.

The Jolly Judge, which dates back to the 1600s, will now go head-to-head with pubs from around the country for the right to be crowned as Scotland’s Pub of the Year.