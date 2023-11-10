Edinburgh pubs: Three authentic Irish bars in Edinburgh city centre battling to be named ‘best in Scotland’
When it comes to atmosphere, few places are more fun to visit than a raucous Irish pub – and three of Edinburgh's finest are competing to be crowned Scotland’s best.
It comes as the finalists for the first ever Drink Awards Scotland were announced, with several businesses from the Capital making the shortlists across various categories.
The three local venues battling to be named as the nation’s best Irish pub are Dropkick Murphys (Merchant Street), Biddy Mulligans (Grassmarket) and Finnegan’s Wake (Victoria Street). They will be competing for honours against venues in Glasgow, Stirling, Aberdeen and Inverness.
The winners will be crowned on November 21 at a glitzy ceremony in Glasgow, which will see industry professionals come together for a celebration and networking opportunity.
A spokesperson for the Drink Awards Scotland 2023 said: “We would like to thank the public for their participation in our nomination process. The large number of nominations reflects the passion and dedication displayed by this year’s finalists.
“It is truly inspiring and showcases the vibrant and ever-evolving pub and bar scene in Scotland. We congratulate all the finalists for their remarkable achievements.”
Last week, we reported that 10 bars will be competing for ‘Best of Edinburgh’ award, while another of the categories sees three local pubs named as finalists for Scotland’s ’Beer Garden of the Year’ award.