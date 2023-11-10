Three of Edinburgh's best Irish pubs are competing to be named as Scotland’s best

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

When it comes to atmosphere, few places are more fun to visit than a raucous Irish pub – and three of Edinburgh's finest are competing to be crowned Scotland’s best.

It comes as the finalists for the first ever Drink Awards Scotland were announced, with several businesses from the Capital making the shortlists across various categories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three local venues battling to be named as the nation’s best Irish pub are Dropkick Murphys (Merchant Street), Biddy Mulligans (Grassmarket) and Finnegan’s Wake (Victoria Street). They will be competing for honours against venues in Glasgow, Stirling, Aberdeen and Inverness.

Three of Edinburgh's best Irish pubs are competing to be named as Scotland’s best.

The winners will be crowned on November 21 at a glitzy ceremony in Glasgow, which will see industry professionals come together for a celebration and networking opportunity.

A spokesperson for the Drink Awards Scotland 2023 said: “We would like to thank the public for their participation in our nomination process. The large number of nominations reflects the passion and dedication displayed by this year’s finalists.

“It is truly inspiring and showcases the vibrant and ever-evolving pub and bar scene in Scotland. We congratulate all the finalists for their remarkable achievements.”

Advertisement Hide Ad