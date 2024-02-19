Edinburgh restaurants: Popular Thai restaurant with hundreds of rave reviews closes suddenly after 20 years
A long-standing restaurant in Edinburgh city centre has closed its doors for the last time – after more than 20 years in the city.
Phuket Pavilion, which is situated across from the Playhouse Theatre on Union Street, was widely recognised as one of the best Thai eateries in the Capital.
In a post on social media, a staff member wrote: “Now permanently closed. It was our pleasure serving food for the past 15+ years! Couldn't have done it without our customers.”
The Thai restaurant now has a ‘For Let’ sign above the door and all the tables and chairs have been removed from the inside.
The Phuket Pavilion opened up in the capital in 2003 and boasted an impressive four-and-a-half stars on Tripadvisor, having clocked up almost 800 reviews.
Reacting to the sad closure, one regular wrote on social media: “That's a real shame. It was one of my favourite Thai restaurants in Edinburgh – food was great and service was very good. I'm not hugely surprised because it was often very quiet and the owner was quite elderly, so perhaps he's called time on the place?”
Another fan of the restaurant said: “Me and my fiance had our first date here, it was the most cosy and yummy Thai food along with noks and I'm sad to see it go.”