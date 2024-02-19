Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A long-standing restaurant in Edinburgh city centre has closed its doors for the last time – after more than 20 years in the city.

Phuket Pavilion, which is situated across from the Playhouse Theatre on Union Street, was widely recognised as one of the best Thai eateries in the Capital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a post on social media, a staff member wrote: “Now permanently closed. It was our pleasure serving food for the past 15+ years! Couldn't have done it without our customers.”

Phuket Pavilion, which is situated on Edinburgh's Union Street, has closed its doors, after 20 years in business.

The Thai restaurant now has a ‘For Let’ sign above the door and all the tables and chairs have been removed from the inside.

The Phuket Pavilion opened up in the capital in 2003 and boasted an impressive four-and-a-half stars on Tripadvisor, having clocked up almost 800 reviews.

Reacting to the sad closure, one regular wrote on social media: “That's a real shame. It was one of my favourite Thai restaurants in Edinburgh – food was great and service was very good. I'm not hugely surprised because it was often very quiet and the owner was quite elderly, so perhaps he's called time on the place?”