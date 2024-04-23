Edinburgh Seafood Festival returns to St James Quarter with Gordon Ramsay offering among the dishes to try

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Edinburgh Seafood Festival is returning to the city next month – and among the dishes visitors can sample is a crab and prawn roll courtesy of Gordon Ramsay Street Burger.

The festival, which runs from Saturday 4th to Monday 6th May, in association with our sister paper The Scotsman, will see St James Quarter will be transformed into a seafood lover's paradise.

With a plethora of exciting activities and delicious food options, this year's event promises to be one of the best yet. It will include live cooking demonstrations, intimate supper clubs, one-off menus and a fresh produce market.

This year’s line-up features such names as John Maltby (SUSHISAMBA), Teddy Lee (Maki & Ramen), Sandy Browning (Ka Pao), Jimmy Lee (Salt & Chilli and Leith Woks), Max Terheggen (Duck & Waffle) and Dan Ashmore (ASKR). More names will be announced in coming weeks.

For serious foodies and seafood lovers looking for an extra special culinary experience, this year will see the return of the Seafood Supper Clubs, where guests will be invited to join leading chefs for a private dinner cooked in front of their eyes.

Taking place in the state-of-the-art kitchen space in Miele’s Experience Centre, guests are invited to enjoy an expertly curated seafood menu from two of the city’s leading chefs, Paul Wedgwood and Roberta Hall-McCarron, in an intimate setting.

Susan Hewlett, St James Quarter brand and marketing director, said: “Hosting the Edinburgh Seafood Festival allows guests to enjoy some of the most exciting Seafood experiences, from exquisite Supper Clubs to renowned local chef demonstrations along with market stalls selling great Scottish produce, visitors can watch, learn, buy and hopefully experiment at home. There is something for everyone.”

For one weekend only, you’ll be able to enjoy exclusive seafood specials in-house across St James Quarter including:

Maki & RamenTuck into a Seafood Ramen, exclusive to their St James Quarter restaurant for one weekend only!Duck & WaffleThree curated dishes developed for Edinburgh Seafood Festival including:– Loch Fyne Oysters, Pickled Rhubarb Mignonette, Green Jalapeño & Coriander Oil– Chilled Shetland Mussels on the half shell, Aioli– Grilled Cod, Romesco, Trombeta Courgette, Treviso, Chili Crunch

Gordon Ramsay Street BurgerA Scottish crab and prawn roll with Marie rose sauce, gem lettuce, and tobiko, served with Furikake fries.Cala CalaTheir special ‘Sea’ arancini featuring prawns, courgettes and goats cheese.

