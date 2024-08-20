Edinburgh Thai restaurant and Midlothian curry house in running to be named 'Best in Scotland'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The finalists for the Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (ARTA) 2024 have been announced – and two local restaurants are in the running to be named as the ‘Best in Scotland’.

Dubbed the "Oscars of the Asian food industry", ARTA rewards excellence, craft, creativity and great taste by bringing together the UK’s finest Asian restaurants and chefs under one roof.

The nominees were chosen based on customer recommendations, drawing on 900,000 customers of ARTA's food ordering service ChefOnline as well as social media and food hygiene ratings.

Once a restaurant is nominated, it is subject to two scoring phases. In the first phase, the restaurants are judged collectively on their Customer Nomination Score which includes Quality of Food, Quality of Service and Value for Money, and also on their ARTA Score which includes TripAdvisor reviews, Google reviews and Food Hygiene ratings.

Two local restaurants - one in Edinburgh and one in Midlothian - are in the running to be named as the ‘Best in Scotland’.

In the second phase, each shortlisted business is judged on its Regional Cook-Off Score which includes the Product's Flavour, Appearance, Texture, Aroma and Hygiene and how these qualities come together as a whole.

The winners will be revealed at a glitzy ceremony on Sunday, October 6, at London’s Royal Lancaster.

In the running to be named as Scotland's Restaurant of the Year are Edinburgh Thai restaurant and takeaway Nok's Kitchen, which has venues in Gloucester Street and Johnston Terrace, and The Radhuni, Loanhead's multi-award-winning Indian eatery.

They will now go head to head with 8 other Asian restaurants from around Scotland for the prestigious award, including Glasgow's Masala Twist and Swadish by Ajay Kumar. You can see the full list below.

Restaurant of the Year - Scotland (ARTA 2024): Swadish by Ajay Kumar, Glasgow; Monsoona Healthy Indian Cuisine, Aberdeen; Yorokobi by CJ, Aberdeen; Masala Twist, Glasgow; The Radhuni, Loanhead;Indian by Nature, Paisley; Nok's Kitchen, Edinburgh;Grand Fusion, Paisley.