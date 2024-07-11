From noon on Saturday (July 13), the doors to Scotland’s very first standalone Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shop fly open – and to celebrate, the first 100 customers can get their hands on a free scoop in a sugar cone or cup.

Located on Castle Street, the new ice cream parlour will serve all the Ben & Jerry's fan favourites and signature scoops, such as Chocolate Brownie Fudge and iconic Cookie Dough, as well as some Scoop Shop exclusives including Double Caramel Brownie and Cherry Garcia.

Chris Braeger, head of franchising UK at Ben & Jerry’s, said: “We’re so excited to be spreading the joy of Ben & Jerry’s across the UK by bringing our scoops and swirls to our fans in Edinburgh with the opening of our first standalone store in Scotland.

“I truly believe we have the best fans in the world and I can’t wait to celebrate with them over a scoop of ice cream. The new store marks one of many set to open this year, so fans should keep their eyes peeled in case their city is next.”

Take a look through our photo gallery for a first look at the new Ben's & Jerry's Scoop Shop in Edinburgh.

1 . The big scoop On Saturday, July 13, Ben & Jerry’s brand new Scoop Shop opens on Castle Street in Edinburgh. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

2 . New addition Located in the heart of Edinburgh, the Scoop Shop is the newest addition to Ben & Jerry’s growing portfolio of franchise stores, Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

3 . Double Caramel Brownie Alongside fan favourites and signature scoops, such as Chocolate Brownie Fudge and iconic Cookie Dough, visitors will be able to try Scoop Shop exclusives, including: Double Caramel Brownie (caramel ice cream with salted caramel swirl and chocolate brownies). Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

4 . Free scoop To celebrate the opening of the new store in Edinburgh, the first 100 customers can get their hands on a free scoop in a sugar cone or cup. But visitors must be quick, as they aren’t expected to last long! Photo: Third Party Photo Sales