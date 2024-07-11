From noon on Saturday (July 13), the doors to Scotland’s very first standalone Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shop fly open – and to celebrate, the first 100 customers can get their hands on a free scoop in a sugar cone or cup.
Located on Castle Street, the new ice cream parlour will serve all the Ben & Jerry's fan favourites and signature scoops, such as Chocolate Brownie Fudge and iconic Cookie Dough, as well as some Scoop Shop exclusives including Double Caramel Brownie and Cherry Garcia.
Chris Braeger, head of franchising UK at Ben & Jerry’s, said: “We’re so excited to be spreading the joy of Ben & Jerry’s across the UK by bringing our scoops and swirls to our fans in Edinburgh with the opening of our first standalone store in Scotland.
“I truly believe we have the best fans in the world and I can’t wait to celebrate with them over a scoop of ice cream. The new store marks one of many set to open this year, so fans should keep their eyes peeled in case their city is next.”
Take a look through our photo gallery for a first look at the new Ben's & Jerry's Scoop Shop in Edinburgh.
