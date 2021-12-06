If there’s one thing the Capital has in abundance, it’s cosy pubs. The sort where, as the nights draw in, you can sip a pint beside a crackling fire while the wind howls outside. There’s comforting pub grub, and perhaps a pub quiz or sport on a big screen to watch. As winter enfolds us, we asked readers on our Facebook page to share their favourite cosy pubs in Edinburgh. This is what they said.
1. One Canonmills
One Canonmills is "cosy at all times of year" according to our readers. This independent gastropub has snugs to curl up in, quiz nights to entertain when the weather is drizzly, and a huge range of cocktails and spirits to warm your cockles.
Photo: Google Streetview
2. The Old Bell Inn
Found in Causewayside, The Old Bell Inn is a legendary Edinburgh local with a large selection of malt whiskies, quality cask ales and serving classic pub grub. There's a big screen for major sport events, as well as regular live music nights and quiz nights.
Photo: Google
3. Captains Bar
For what Captains Bar lacks in its size, it more than makes up for in its lively, characterful atmosphere. Cosy up in this wee pub in South College Street for a spot of live Scottish folk music and a dram.
Photo: Shutterstock
4. Sheep Heid Inn
There is nothing that makes you feel more cosy than a warm pub after a brisk walk up an ancient volcano. Not far from Arthur's Seat, The Sheep Heid Inn, The Causeway, is one of Edinburgh's oldest surviving watering holes - and is said to have been a favourite among monarchs and poets.
Photo: Greg Macvean