King Charles Edinburgh visit: Royal Mile pub fumes over ‘loss of trade’ as pavement ‘closed without warning’

The Ensign Ewart claim crowds were allowed everywhere apart from outside the pub
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 5th Jul 2023, 17:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 17:28 BST

An Edinburgh pub is calling for compensation for “loss of trade” during events to mark the King and Queen’s coronation.

The Ensign Ewart, located on the Lawnmarket section of the Royal Mile, said the pavement outside the pub was closed without warning on Wednesday, deterring customers from entering.

Safety barriers were in place along the route as hundreds gathered to catch a glimpse of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, but the Ensign Ewart said that crowds were being allowed everywhere – apart from outside their pub.

The Ensign Ewart, on Edinburgh's Royal Mile, said the pavement outside the pub was closed without warning on Wednesday during events to mark the King and Queen’s coronation.
In a post on Facebook, a spokesperson for the pub wrote: “Quick heads up if you were planning on visiting us today: the police/council have closed the pavement outside the pub without warning. You should be allowed in if you can make it through the crowds, but you will not be allowed to stand outside the pub for some reason.

“Crowds are allowed everywhere apart from outside our pub. We have effectively been closed without warning or offer of compensation”.

In a later post, they wrote: “Still have not had a single customer. Just heard from a regular that they tried to come to the pub, but were told no.

People have been going up and down to Camera Obscura all afternoon, so they are specifically targeting the pub for some reason”.

The Ensign Ewart has been contacted for comment.

