A Midlothian bakery has become a viral sensation after breaking the news that Caramac bars are being discontinued.

Paula Swan, who uses the gold-coloured confectionery to make eclairs and doughnuts in her Pastel bakery in Newtongrange, posted the news on Facebook after being told by her supplier that Nestlé would no longer be producing Caramac bars, after 64 years. Unbeknownst to Paula, she was breaking the news to the world and soon her post was racking up millions of views.

Nestlé later confirmed the news, saying in a statement that it was “very sorry to disappoint fans of Caramac.” The company added: “There has been a steady decline in its sales over the past few years and unfortunately we had to make the difficult decision to discontinue it. We know fans will be disappointed to see it go, but this change will enable us to focus on our best-performing brands, as well as develop exciting new innovations to delight consumers' tastebuds.”

Paula Swan, who runs Pastel bakery in Midlothian, stockpiled 20 boxes after she heard rumours that Caramac was being discontinued. Photo: Paula Swan

Speaking to BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme, Paula said she had been eating Caramac bars for about 40 years and it was a key flavour at her bakery. “I'm like a Caramac guru at the moment,” she told the show, explaining that she heard rumours a few months ago that the bar might be discontinued.

Paula then asked the bakery’s supplier to keep them a few boxes, “just in case”, and when 20 boxes were delivered for the last time on Monday she took a photo and shared it on Facebook. When she logged on the next morning, the Caramac post had been seen 85,000 times. More than four million people have now viewed the post.