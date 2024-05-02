Midlothian cafe owners ‘devastated’ over sudden closure as locals react with sadness

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Midlothian locals have reacted with great sadness to the news that a hugely popular cafe is to close.

The owners of the Sky High Cafe, located within Ryze Edinburgh in Dalkeith, took to social media to say they were shutting up shop. They said all the team have lost their jobs, but stressed that the decision was out of their hands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a post on Facebook, they wrote: “We need to stress that we are all so devastated that the team have all lost their jobs and we are no longer in the premises.

The owners of the Sky High Cafe, located within Ryze Edinburgh in Dalkeith, took to social media to say they were closing.

“We have built this cafe and made a good reputation and also got so many regular customers who made our jobs amazing. But unfortunately we were notified last week that our last trading day would be Sunday past (21st April 2024) as we were being evicted and a new company was taking over the space.

“We met so many lovely people over the last few years. We started sharing our space with local businesses – such as the baby and toddler group, fit steps and line dancing – to help out the local community. We started holding event nights for all our customers. We’ve done so much and we have been treated like this and all now lost our jobs and now also lost our customers.

“The new company won't be trading as The Sky High Cafe, they will be named something else. We want to thank you all for all your support over the years and also all your custom. You have been amazing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loyal customers were quick to react to the news of the closure, with one saying: “Oh no! I love coming to your cafe, everyone is so nice and friendly and the food and drinks has always been fab! Never found a fault. I’m so sorry to hear this.”

Another wrote: “I'm so sorry you all lost your jobs you were all very helpful to us since we took our classes there in 2022. Wishing you all the best in any new venture.”