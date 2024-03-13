Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A beloved Edinburgh restaurant that left locals gutted after it suddenly closed last month is to return to the city.

Japanese eaterie Umai, which shut its branch at Queensferry Street in February, has relocated to the Dalry area, where its new venue will open its doors on Thursday (March 14).

Sharing the news on Facebook, the owners wrote: “It's been a journey! We've swapped the chopsticks for hammers over the last few weeks but it's been so worth it and we can't wait for you to see the new restaurant from tomorrow.

“We've been adding some finishing touches today and it's suddenly starting to feel so real. We hope you love our new look (and location!) as much as we do.

“See you guys from 12pm tomorrow at our new home, 84 Dalry Road.”