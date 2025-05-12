The 17 Edinburgh and Lothians winners at 2025 World Championship Scotch Pie Awards

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 12th May 2025, 16:08 BST

The winners of the 2025 World Championship Scotch Pie Awards have been announced – and a host of top butchers and bakeries across Edinburgh and the Lothians claimed prizes.

This year's awards, which were held at the Hilton Glasgow on Saturday (May 10), saw over 539 products entered by 88 companies from the country’s finest butchers, bakers, and pie makers, each showcasing their skills, passion, and craft in pursuit of the coveted titles.

Following an intense (and filling!) judging day, 50 expert judges assessed entries for taste, appearance, smell, and texture across multiple categories – from the iconic Scotch Pie to Football Pies & Savouries, Macaroni Pies, Steak Pies, Sausage Rolls, Hot and Vegetarian Savouries, Haggis Savouries, Bridies, and Apple Pies. Reflecting the ever-evolving pie industry, the 2025 competition also introduced two exciting new categories, Lighter Options and Retailer Pie Product of the Year, further raising the bar for innovation and excellence.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see all the winners from Edinburgh and the Lothians.

1. 2025 World Championship Scotch Pie Awards - local winners

Take a look through our gallery to see all the local winners at 2025 World Championship Scotch Pie Awards. Photo: Third Party

Category: Macaroni Pie. Product: Macaroni Pie. Award: SILVER.

2. Bald Baker, Edinburgh

Category: Macaroni Pie. Product: Macaroni Pie. Award: SILVER. Photo: Bald Baker

Category: Hot Savoury. Product: Doner Pie. Award: BRONZE.

3. Mathieson Butchers, Edinburgh

Category: Hot Savoury. Product: Doner Pie. Award: BRONZE. Photo: Third Party

Category: Steak Pie (Family Size). Product: Steak Pie. Award: BRONZE.

4. Boghall Butchers, Bathgate

Category: Steak Pie (Family Size). Product: Steak Pie. Award: BRONZE. Photo: Boghall Butchers

