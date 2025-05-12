The 17 Edinburgh and Lothians winners at 2025 World Championship Scotch Pie Awards

This year's awards, which were held at the Hilton Glasgow on Saturday (May 10), saw over 539 products entered by 88 companies from the country’s finest butchers, bakers, and pie makers, each showcasing their skills, passion, and craft in pursuit of the coveted titles.

Following an intense (and filling!) judging day, 50 expert judges assessed entries for taste, appearance, smell, and texture across multiple categories – from the iconic Scotch Pie to Football Pies & Savouries, Macaroni Pies, Steak Pies, Sausage Rolls, Hot and Vegetarian Savouries, Haggis Savouries, Bridies, and Apple Pies. Reflecting the ever-evolving pie industry, the 2025 competition also introduced two exciting new categories, Lighter Options and Retailer Pie Product of the Year, further raising the bar for innovation and excellence.

