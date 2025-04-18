The 8 Edinburgh and Lothians bakeries hoping to be crowned 'pie world champions 2025'

In total, eight local businesses made the cut after an intense judging day where 539 products entered by 88 top butchers, bakers, and pie makers were put to the ultimate test.

Under the scrutiny of 50 expert judges, entries were assessed on taste, touch, appearance, and smell across multiple categories, from the iconic Scotch Pie to Football Pies & Savouries, Macaroni Pie, Steak Pie, Sausage Roll, Hot Savoury, Vegetarian Savoury, Haggis Savoury, Bridie and Apple Pies. This year also sees the introduction of two new categories – Lighter Options and Retailer Pie Product of the Year, reflecting the ever-evolving pie industry.

The winner of the Scotch Pie category will be crowned world champion, alongside all Best in Category winners, at a prestigious awards event on May 10, 2025 at the Hilton Glasgow. For more information, visit scotchpieawards.com.

Take a look through our gallery to see the 8 local bakeries shortlisted for the 2025 World Championship Scotch Pie Awards.

1 . The 2025 World Championship Scotch Pie Awards The shortlist for the 2025 World Championship Scotch Pie Awards has been announced, with businesses across Edinburgh and The Lothians in the running. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

2 . Bald Baker Address: 113-115 Slateford Road, Edinburgh EH11 1QY Photo: Bald Baker Photo Sales

3 . Mathieson Butchers Address: 74 Ratcliffe Terrace, Edinburgh EH9 1ST Photo: Mathieson Butchers Photo Sales

4 . Belford Butchers Address: Main Street, Mid Calder, Livingston EH53 0AW Photo: Belford Butchers Photo Sales