Man travels 725 miles from Berlin to West Lothian to taste butcher's famous kebab pie

After taking top spot as ‘Pie of Pies’ at the recent British Pie Awards, it's fair to say the reputation of a West Lothian butcher shop has grown. All the way from Bathgate to Berlin, in fact.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team at Boghall Butchers discovered this after a pie-loving German travelled all the way from his country's capital to Bathgate for a taste of their award-winning creation.

The much-loved butcher shop is run by Christine and Paul Boyle, who shared the story on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posting on Facebook, they wrote: “On a day when we were visited by a lovely lady who travelled all the way from Essex to try our supreme champion kebab pie, we thought that couldn't be beat. Then in pops Michael all the way from Berlin – via Prague Leicester and Newcastle – just to have a taste of our supreme champion kebab pie, which he loved.

“Thanks to all our customers new and old, and as always, a warm welcome awaits,” they added.

Earlier this month, Boghall Butchers, which is celebrating its 50th year in 2025, beat more than 900 other entries to be crowned this year's Supreme Champion for its Kebab Pie. The butcher shop triumphed in the Fusion Pie bracket, which celebrates fillings from different culinary heritages encased in a traditional pie case.

The couple's pie has a doner kebab filling made from chicken and beef, with a chilli marinade with a sweet chilli sauce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the BBC after winning, Paul admitted he was in tears when the announcement was made. He said: “I couldn't get my words out, I've never been emotional like that, we've been working at becoming champion since 2009, we are absolutely delighted.

“I was shaking with emotion and finally regained my composure so I could speak to accept the award.”

Hosted in the pie capital of the UK Melton Mowbray, the British Pie Awards highlighted the incredible work and dedication to the pie market from the pie-makers across the UK.

Click here to sign up 👇