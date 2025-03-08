A West Lothian butcher says he cried with joy after taking top spot as ‘Pie of Pies’ at the British Pie Awards.

Bathgate’s Boghall Butchers, which is celebrating its 50th year in 2025, beat more than 900 other entries to be crowned this year's Supreme Champion for its Kebab Pie.

The much-loved butcher's shop, run by Christine and Paul Boyle, triumphed in the Fusion Pie bracket, which celebrates fillings from different culinary heritages encased in a traditional pie case.

The couple's pie has a doner kebab filling made from chicken and beef, with a chilli marinade with a sweet chilli sauce.

Speaking to the BBC after winning, Mr Boyle admitted he was in tears when the announcement was made. He said: “I couldn't get my words out, I've never been emotional like that, we've been working at becoming champion since 2009, we are absolutely delighted.

“I was shaking with emotion and finally regained my composure so I could speak to accept the award.”

Hosted in the pie capital of the UK Melton Mowbray, the British Pie Awards highlighted the incredible work and dedication to the pie market from the pie-makers across the UK.

The British Pie Awards also celebrated categories such as; Steak and Wine, Dessert Pie, Vegan Pie and many more.

Matthew O'Callaghan, chairman of the Melton Pork Pie Association and host of the British Pie Awards, said: “The pie is Britain's most important contribution to world food heritage.

“The British eat over £1bn of pies every year, hot-cold, sweet-savoury and now gluten free, vegan, fusion etc.

“These awards celebrate the skills and ingenuity of all those involved in pie-making, from traditional recipes to more exotic creations, it's been wonderful to be immersed in the collected passion for pies – traditional British fare, often showcased with a modern twist.”

