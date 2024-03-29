Two Edinburgh eateries on list of Britain's Best Italian Restaurants, including beloved venue founded in 1934

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two beloved Edinburgh eateries have been named amongst Britain's top Italian restaurants – including one of the Capital’s longest-running businesses.

“From an old-school caffè bar in Edinburgh to a Best Local Restaurant in Birmingham and Florentine magic in Farringdon, these are our picks of the top Italian restaurants across Britain in 2024,” said the Good Food Guide as it unveiled a list of 54 venues.

The Capital’s much-loved Italian deli and café, Valvona & Crolla, made the cut, just a week after it was named Italian Restaurant of the Year at Scottish Restaurant Awards 2024.

Two Edinburgh eateries - Valvona & Crolla and Contini - have been included in a prestigious list of Britain's top Italian restaurants. Photo: Contini / Facebook

In its description of the venue, which is now in its 90th year, The Good Food Guide said: “Edinburgh’s Italian gastro-scene owes a great deal to members of the Contini dynasty, in fact their original deli and wine store remains ‘numero uno’ in the city with its treasure-trove of artisan provisions.

“Thread your way past the shelves of comestibles and regional wines to reach the jam-packed caffè bar at the back of the premises. Informal, all-day eating is the name of the game, and everything hinges on top-notch ingredients – including plenty of seasonal Scottish produce.”

Also making the list was another of the Contini family’s Edinburgh venues – Contini, which is based in an old banking hall on George Street.

The Good Food Guide says the stunning venue is “quite the ace to have up your sleeve when you’re looking for somewhere casual.”