Valentine’s Day is almost here, but if you'd rather celebrate with friends, you’re in luck. While some restaurants are offering romantic dinner deals for couples, other Edinburgh venues are throwing alternative events, catering to singletons and friend groups.

Several bars and restaurants are offering deals for Galentine’s Day, a celebration of friendship, which falls on February 13. Other local establishments are throwing Anti-Valentine’s Day events for those who hate the holiday.

So here are the top six things to do in Edinburgh for Galentine’s Day and Anti-Valentine’s Day.

There are many ways to celebrate Galentine's or Anti Valentine's Day in Edinburgh, from prosecco brunches to comedy nights.

Drag brunch

Scottish drag royalty, Miss Peaches, will host a riotous Galentine’s Day brunch at Revolution Edinburgh. The drag queen will provide entertainment while delicious food and drink is served to groups of friends. For £30 per person, you can get one brunch dish and five selected cocktails. The Galentines Drag Brunch will take place from 1pm to 4pm on Sunday, February 12.

Love-potion making class

The Three Sisters is hosting a love potion cocktail making class to celebrate Galentine’s Day. At the event, attendees will learn how to make ‘love potions’ along with their closest pals, while being serenaded by a pianist. Included in the £20 ticket price is a shot on arrival and a cocktail jug to share with your group of friends. The cocktail making class will be held in the Cowgate pub on February 14.

Anti-Valentine’s comedy gig

If you and your pals want to escape smug loved-up couples on Valentine’s Day, head along to the Stand. The comedy club is throwing an ‘Anti-Valentine’s Day’ night, hosted by stand-up Amy Matthews. Other comedians will be on hand to make you laugh, including Marjolein Robertson, Stu & Garry, Bylgja Babýlons, Laura Quinn Goh. The event will be held in the York Place venue on February 14 from 8.30pm to 10.30pm.

Prosecco brunch

To celebrate the power of friendship, All Bar One is offering a special Galentine’s Day brunch deal. With the ‘Sparkling Brunch’, you can get two brunch dishes and four glasses of Prosecco for £30. If your friends prefer a late lie-in, the venue also has a Tapas Tuesday offer on, with four tapas plates and a bottle of house wine for £22. The bar on George Street will run the deals from February 7 to 15.

Cupid’s Day Off party

Virgin Hotels Edinburgh is throwing a party to mark the end of Valentine’s season, aka Cupid’s Day Off. Expect 80’s and 90’s music, nostalgic cocktails, fashion pop-ups as well as some surprises. The celebration will be held the Old Town hotel’s dining and social space Eve on February 16 at 8.30pm.

