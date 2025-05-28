Where Edinburgh chippies rank as UK’s most expensive cities for fish and chips named

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 28th May 2025, 17:07 BST

Brits are well known for their love of a good chippy tea – but there are some areas in the UK where the price of the meal is higher than most.

To celebrate National Fish & Chip Day (June 6), WDW Bingo has uncovered the most expensive places to enjoy this beloved British classic.

With recent reports of soaring fish costs, they analysed thousands of menus across 50+ UK locations using Just Eat and desk research. The results reveal stark regional price differences that might surprise many.

The data reveals that Edinburgh has the most expensive fish and chips in Scotland – but where does it rank among the UK's towns and cities. Scroll through our photo gallery to find out.

See Where Edinburgh chippies rank as the UK’s most expensive cities for fish and chips are named

1. The UK’s most expensive cities for fish and chips

See Where Edinburgh chippies rank as the UK’s most expensive cities for fish and chips are named Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
Rank: 1st. Average Cost of Fish & Chips - £16.55.

2. Exeter, England

Rank: 1st. Average Cost of Fish & Chips - £16.55. Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
Rank: 2nd. Average Cost of Fish & Chips: £16.29.

3. London, England

Rank: 2nd. Average Cost of Fish & Chips: £16.29. Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
Rank: 3rd. Average Cost of Fish & Chips: £15.60.

4. Torquay, England

Rank: 3rd. Average Cost of Fish & Chips: £15.60. Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghScotlandFish and chipsFoodUnited Kingdom
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice