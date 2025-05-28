Where Edinburgh chippies rank as UK’s most expensive cities for fish and chips named

To celebrate National Fish & Chip Day (June 6), WDW Bingo has uncovered the most expensive places to enjoy this beloved British classic.
With recent reports of soaring fish costs, they analysed thousands of menus across 50+ UK locations using Just Eat and desk research. The results reveal stark regional price differences that might surprise many.
The data reveals that Edinburgh has the most expensive fish and chips in Scotland – but where does it rank among the UK's towns and cities. Scroll through our photo gallery to find out.
