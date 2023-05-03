News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh property: Former beachside bar and hotel now owned by Grand Theft Auto guru on sale for £1.15million

A historic Victorian property on Portobello promenade that was once a charming beachfront hotel with a busy beer garden has hit the market for £1.15million.

By Gary Flockhart
Published 3rd May 2023, 14:14 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 14:15 BST

Grand Theft Auto's millionaire developer Leslie Benzies purchased the property for more than £1 million from hoteliers Terry and Alison Magill in September 2020 – but the stunning B-listed building has now gone back on the market.

Built in 1869 and overlooking Portobello beach, the building was was designed in 1869 by renowned architect James Campbell Walker.

It was used as a private residence and became known as the Beachborough Villa in the late 1890s, and in the 1970s, the building was turned into a hotel, first called The Temple Hall Hotel, before later changing its name to the Dalriada.

With stunning views of East Lothian and the Firth of Forth, the Dalriada’s outdoor beer garden was hugely popular with locals and tourists during the summer months.

The property is currently being sold by property agents Savills, who say: “Dalriada comprises a Category B listed Victorian villa set over three floors. The former hotel / bar (ground floor) and five bedroom apartment (first and second floors) is positioned within a large plot surrounded by a stone wall, extending to approximately 0.29 acres.

“This is a prime opportunity to create an exceptional family home with sea views and in an ideal location.

“The property has a rich history and a wealth of original features.”

Take a look through our photo gallery for a look inside this magnificent property.

