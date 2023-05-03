A historic Victorian property on Portobello promenade that was once a charming beachfront hotel with a busy beer garden has hit the market for £1.15million.

Grand Theft Auto's millionaire developer Leslie Benzies purchased the property for more than £1 million from hoteliers Terry and Alison Magill in September 2020 – but the stunning B-listed building has now gone back on the market.

Built in 1869 and overlooking Portobello beach, the building was was designed in 1869 by renowned architect James Campbell Walker.

It was used as a private residence and became known as the Beachborough Villa in the late 1890s, and in the 1970s, the building was turned into a hotel, first called The Temple Hall Hotel, before later changing its name to the Dalriada.

With stunning views of East Lothian and the Firth of Forth, the Dalriada’s outdoor beer garden was hugely popular with locals and tourists during the summer months.

The property is currently being sold by property agents Savills, who say: “Dalriada comprises a Category B listed Victorian villa set over three floors. The former hotel / bar (ground floor) and five bedroom apartment (first and second floors) is positioned within a large plot surrounded by a stone wall, extending to approximately 0.29 acres.

“This is a prime opportunity to create an exceptional family home with sea views and in an ideal location.

“The property has a rich history and a wealth of original features.”

Take a look through our photo gallery for a look inside this magnificent property.

1 . Dalriada, 77 Promenade, Edinburgh, EH15 The former hotel/bar (ground floor) and 5 bedroom apartment (first and second floors) is positioned within a large plot surrounded by a stone wall, extending to approximately 0.29 acres. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

2 . Dalriada, 77 Promenade, Edinburgh, EH15 Built in 1869, the villa’s notable features include its entrance tower. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

3 . Dalriada, 77 Promenade, Edinburgh, EH15 This is a prime opportunity to create an exceptional family home with sea views and in an ideal location. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

4 . Dalriada, 77 Promenade, Edinburgh, EH15 Built in 1869, the villa’s notable features include its entrance tower, grand staircase and stained-glass windows. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3