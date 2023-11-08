The luxurious ground floor property has two spacious double bedrooms and boasts an impressive drawing room

An elegant two-bedroom apartment in Edinburgh’s West End is now on the market, with the spacious property just minutes from the Water of Leith and city centre attractions.

Boasting spacious rooms and ornate Victorian features, the apartment comprises of a large drawing room, two double bedrooms, dining kitchen, luxurious bathroom and a large garden to the rear of the property. The West End property also benefits from access to Eglinton Crescent Gardens and Douglas Gardens where a key can be acquired for a small fee.

Located at Eglinton Crescent, the stunning Victorian apartment enjoys high ceilings, sash and case windows, immaculate cornicing and a carved wooden fireplace. Entered from a well-maintained communal stair, the stylish flat is set over two floors, with the lower-level accommodating two bedrooms, a contemporary bathroom with deep freestanding bathtub, a well-equipped dining kitchen and two large storage cupboards across 1,358 square feet.

The dining kitchen leads out to the west-facing enclosed garden, providing a tranquil setting in the heart of the city. Situated just a short walk from city centre attractions and an abundance restaurants and bars, the apartments is also just minutes from cultural attractions and the water of Leith.

The house is now on the market for offers over £525,000. For more information on the property, to view the brochure or to book a viewing you can visit property agent, Rettie, on their website.

1 . 1/1 Eglinton Crescent Situated in the heart of the cosmopolitan West-End, the property at Eglinton Crescent is an elegant and spacious apartment and just minutes from the Water of Leith and city-centre attractions Photo: Rettie Photo Sales

2 . Drawing room The upper floor of the stylish apartment boasts a large drawing room, complete with charming features including a carved wooden fireplace Photo: Rettie Photo Sales

3 . Dining kitchen Situated on the lower level is a large and well-equipped dining kitchen area, with wall mounted units and garden access, the space has a cosy country feel Photo: Rettie Photo Sales